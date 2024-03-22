Odoo and Starshipit Revolutionise Shipping Processes

PR NewsWire | 1:00 PM

GOLD COAST, Australia, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Business management software firm Odoo announces partnership with Starshipit , a shipping and fulfilment platform serving customers in Australia and New Zealand. This partnership aims to deliver top-notch shipping solutions to businesses in Australia and New Zealand.

Companies in the ANZ region increasingly require the need for reliable and integrated shipping solutions to accommodate their daily trading and e-commerce operations. Joining forces, Odoo and Starshipit now enable local companies to link more than 60 different couriers (Australia Post, NZ Post, Aramex, StarTrack, just to name a few), with Odoo’s all in one business solution.

Starshipit is a leading provider of integrated and automated shipping solutions for online businesses. Its services include courier management, shipping automations, live rates at checkout, branded shipping notifications, self-service returns, shipping analytics, and much more.

This alliance provides a seamless end-to-end online business management solution with real-time shipping for businesses in the ANZ region. In Odoo, users can now effortlessly oversee all their shipments and parcels, accessing accurate rates and labels from the region’s most prominent third-party couriers. This integration reduces the need for manual data entry and errors, effectively accelerating the shipping process for end-customers.

"The integration with Starshipit has always been a top priority since we opened the Australian office back in February 2023. It is one of many key milestones within the broader initiative aimed at enhancing our product localisation in Australia and New Zealand," said Kelian Buitendijk, Director at Odoo (Australia). "Our local team truly did an amazing job on the integration. There’s no doubt this will greatly benefit our customers in need of connecting their Odoo database to local carriers and shipping companies."

For more information about this integration, please refer to this Odoo documentation .

About Odoo

Odoo is a Belgian online business management software with a complete suite of business modules. The open-source service provider operates in 19 locations worldwide, including the United States, Hong Kong, and Dubai. With 70+ official apps and 39k+ third-party apps, Odoo manages businesses’ finance, sales, inventory & manufacturing processes, human resources, marketing, team productivity, and more.

About Starshipit

Starshipit is a leading shipping and fulfilment platform that helps retailers save time and deliver great shipping experiences. With five-star unlimited support and free onboarding, Starshipit is your partner for success, no matter the size of your business.

