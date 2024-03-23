The Market In Numbers – 23 Mar 2024

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 22 Mar 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY24) NZ50 11978.620 1.80% 2.02% 1.77% 1.77% 0.52% All Ordinaries 8026.30 1.29% 0.84% 2.51% 2.51% 8.44% S&P ASX 200 7770.60 1.31% 0.93% 2.37% 2.37% 7.88% S&P ASX 300 7723.20 1.28% 0.94% 2.49% 2.49% 7.91% Communication Services 1557.90 -0.12% -2.40% -1.91% -1.91% 1.33% Consumer Discretionary 3575.80 0.41% -0.40% 10.36% 10.36% 21.47% Consumer Staples 12052.70 -0.51% -0.92% -2.09% -2.09% -9.34% Energy 10475.70 1.35% 0.52% -1.38% -1.38% -3.25% Financials 7395.60 1.44% 2.03% 10.08% 10.08% 18.91% Health Care 42384.40 0.57% -1.32% 0.10% 0.10% 2.65% Industrials 7038.10 1.36% 0.17% 2.51% 2.51% 3.55% Info Technology 2295.20 0.54% 3.58% 25.22% 25.22% 25.46% Materials 17599.50 2.35% 0.23% -9.70% -9.70% -2.40% Real Estate 3730.00 1.88% 6.13% 11.42% 11.42% 22.54% Utilities 8197.10 -0.33% 2.12% 0.21% 0.21% -6.15% A-REITs 1693.20 2.04% 6.42% 12.70% 12.70% 24.99% All Technology Index 3089.60 1.05% 0.49% 14.68% 14.68% 27.85% Banks 3057.80 1.72% 1.72% 10.01% 10.01% 22.47% Gold Index 6909.50 1.45% 10.72% -6.22% -6.22% 4.40% Metals & Mining 5731.00 2.41% 0.29% -11.38% -11.38% -5.39%

The World

Index 22 Mar 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY24) FTSE100 7930.92 2.63% 3.94% 2.56% 2.56% 5.30% DAX30 18205.94 1.50% 2.99% 8.68% 8.68% 12.74% Hang Seng 16499.47 -1.32% -0.07% -3.21% -3.21% -12.78% Nikkei 225 40888.43 5.63% 4.40% 22.19% 22.19% 23.20% DJIA 39475.90 1.97% 1.23% 4.74% 4.74% 14.73% S&P500 5234.18 2.29% 2.71% 9.74% 9.74% 17.61% Nasdaq Comp 16428.82 2.85% 2.09% 9.44% 9.44% 19.15%

Metals & Minerals

Index 22 Mar 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY24) Gold (oz) 2180.90 0.86% 7.25% 6.67% 6.67% 14.30% Silver (oz) 24.69 -0.36% 10.17% 1.27% 1.27% 9.59% Copper (lb) 4.0365 0.65% 6.03% 6.00% 6.00% 8.60% Aluminium (lb) 1.0395 2.43% 5.38% 6.91% 6.91% 8.53% Nickel (lb) 7.8948 -3.36% -0.94% 6.16% 6.16% -11.29% Zinc (lb) 1.1399 -0.93% 4.90% 1.36% 1.36% 8.71% Uranium (lb) weekly 86.00 -7.53% -9.47% 0.00% 0.00% 53.02% Iron Ore (t) 110.13 -0.73% -3.29% -20.33% -20.33% -3.32%

Energy

Index 22 Mar 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY24) West Texas Crude 80.89 -0.22% 3.22% 9.59% 9.59% 15.79% Brent Crude 85.61 0.54% 2.58% 8.01% 8.01% 15.21%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

