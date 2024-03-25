Kingston Technology Joins Forces with the Upcoming Film Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

PR NewsWire | Mar 25 2024

Now is your chance to win exclusive Ghostbusters swag, movie tickets, and more!

TAIPEI, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Continuing its legacy of connecting people to fun, adventure and memories, Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, has teamed up with Sony Pictures for the much-anticipated film Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. In celebration of the film’s release in cinemas March 21, 2024, in Australia and New Zealand, Kingston invites everyone to embark on various Ghostbusting missions for a chance to win exclusive co-branded swag, movie tickets, and more!



"Kingston has always been at the forefront of bringing products and experiences alive, taking our users on a journey full of adventures," said Kevin Wu, Sales, Marketing and Business Development Vice-President, APAC, Kingston. "Ghostbusters, being one of the most iconic franchises that brings a nostalgic charm with its fun-filled supernatural adventure, we are thrilled to go on this journey with the Ghostbusters and bring exciting offers to our customers."

Promotions will activate across a wide range of touchpoints in Australia and New Zealand from now until April 30, 2024. For purchase of any Kingston products, customers will have a chance to win various prizes, including a free PlayStation 5 console and Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed game disk, and up to $500 GiftPay eGift Card. Also, customers will receive $10 GiftPay eGift Card with any purchase of the designated Kingston products[1]. Additionally, from now until April 19, 2024, customers can enter a lucky draw event on Kingston’s official Facebook page[2] for a chance to win Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire movie tickets, official Ghostbusters merchandises and more. Giveaways are limited and are available on a first come first serve basis. Don’t miss out this great opportunity!

Now, it’s time to bust some ghosts with speed and win exciting prizes! Follow Kingston’s social media pages for more information.

For more information visit kingston.com.

1. For any purchase of Kingston FURY DDR5 RAM (32/64GB) or Kingston SSD (2TB/4TB), customers can get a $10 GiftPay eGift Card. The giveaway is available in limited quantity while supplies last.

2. The details of social lucky draw event please see: https://shorturl.at/amzMO

