Research To Download: Cash Converters, EML Payments, Metarock, Wrkr, & More

FYI | Mar 25 2024

Research reports on ASX-listed companies, to download in full.

-AFT Pharmaceuticals ((AFP)) by Edison Research: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=82CCF3B2-99A4-2726-492F0E17FEB65F12

-Carly Holdings ((CL8)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=82FFB687-9E25-E7C5-C1501F1E4397BB02

-Cash Converters ((CCV)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=82F3CA43-B448-9DF9-122EC0996E065733

-EML Payments ((EML)) by Edison Research: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=82DA8F88-EFC0-B0CC-B235DB5B92BFEFEB

And another update: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=82E8C2BE-AAF3-3C23-4418D8DB5630C2C8

-Metarock Group ((MYE)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=830C8E45-945F-6CA0-90F9DF9B80C8053A

Pioneer Credit ((PNC)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=831EB491-C23F-0D6B-4C6E801C437F7968

-Wrkr ((WRK)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=832B8920-D9FD-1C60-88688A1064C089FE

Plus also:

-Monthly update on Listed Managed Investments (LMIs) by Independent Investment Research (IIR):

https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=82AA16EF-A097-9DAD-D782C6923232BFD3

Movers & Shakers – Pharma & Biotech – Monthly update by Independent Investment Research (IIR):

https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=82B70A98-D3E7-E8B0-AB99D0DE412CA9C8

All of the above research reports have been produced without control or input from FNArena. These reports are redistributed as an extra service for investors, and solely for market transparency and information purposes.

Inclusion does not imply endorsement. This service does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any security or other financial instrument. No guarantee is given that any of these reports are accurate or complete.

Investors should contact their personal adviser before making any investment decision. FNArena has the permission from respective publishers to redistribute these reports.

Investors should note reports may have been produced on request from companies involved. Reports are provided in full, including fine print and disclaimers.

ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH!

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

