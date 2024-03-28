Next Week At A Glance – 1-5 April 2024

Weekly Reports | 10:20 AM

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning.

By Greg Peel

Wall Street surged to another new high last night and there’s still one more session to go tonight before end-of-quarter. The critical PCE inflation report for February will be released on Friday night, but Wall Street will be closed.

A tree falling in the forest.

All Western markets are closed tomorrow and again on Monday except for the US, where Wall Street will respond to the PCE in the new quarter.

The US will also post its March manufacturing PMI on Monday with everyone else following on Tuesday, except for China, which will post its PMIs tomorrow. Global services PMIs follow on Thursday.

Next week is jobs week in the US, with the private sector number out on Wednesday and non-farm payrolls on Friday.

Locally we’ll see house prices, job ads, building approvals and trade data next week. The minutes of the March RBA meeting are out on Tuesday.

The ex-dividend season will slow to a trickle and we’ll now see a hiatus in out-of-cycle earnings reports in April before hotting up again in May.

