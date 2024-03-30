The Market In Numbers – 30 Mar 2024

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 28 Mar 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY24) NZ50 12105.290 1.06% 3.10% 2.84% 2.84% 1.58% All Ordinaries 8153.70 1.59% 2.44% 4.14% 4.14% 10.16% S&P ASX 200 7896.90 1.63% 2.57% 4.03% 4.03% 9.63% S&P ASX 300 7847.90 1.61% 2.57% 4.14% 4.14% 9.65% Communication Services 1579.10 1.36% -1.07% -0.57% -0.57% 2.71% Consumer Discretionary 3616.60 1.14% 0.74% 11.62% 11.62% 22.86% Consumer Staples 12357.90 2.53% 1.58% 0.38% 0.38% -7.04% Energy 10774.10 2.85% 3.38% 1.42% 1.42% -0.50% Financials 7458.60 0.85% 2.90% 11.02% 11.02% 19.92% Health Care 43439.00 2.49% 1.14% 2.59% 2.59% 5.20% Industrials 7181.20 2.03% 2.21% 4.59% 4.59% 5.66% Info Technology 2277.00 -0.79% 2.76% 24.23% 24.23% 24.46% Materials 17941.90 1.95% 2.18% -7.94% -7.94% -0.50% Real Estate 3837.20 2.87% 9.18% 14.62% 14.62% 26.06% Utilities 8284.30 1.06% 3.20% 1.28% 1.28% -5.15% A-REITs 1743.60 2.98% 9.58% 16.05% 16.05% 28.71% All Technology Index 3095.70 0.20% 0.69% 14.91% 14.91% 28.10% Banks 3085.10 0.89% 2.63% 10.99% 10.99% 23.56% Gold Index 7242.30 4.82% 16.06% -1.70% -1.70% 9.43% Metals & Mining 5841.60 1.93% 2.23% -9.67% -9.67% -3.56%

The World

Index 28 Mar 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY24) FTSE100 7952.62 0.27% 4.23% 2.84% 2.84% 5.59% DAX30 18492.49 1.57% 4.61% 10.39% 10.39% 14.52% Hang Seng 16541.42 0.25% 0.18% -2.97% -2.97% -12.56% Nikkei 225 40369.44 -1.27% 3.07% 20.63% 20.63% 21.63% DJIA 39807.37 0.84% 2.08% 5.62% 5.62% 15.69% S&P500 5254.35 0.39% 3.10% 10.16% 10.16% 18.07% Nasdaq Comp 16379.46 -0.30% 1.79% 9.11% 9.11% 18.80%

Metals & Minerals

Index 28 Mar 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY24) Gold (oz) 2194.10 0.61% 7.90% 7.32% 7.32% 14.99% Silver (oz) 24.58 -0.45% 9.68% 0.82% 0.82% 9.10% Copper (lb) 3.9924 -1.09% 4.87% 4.84% 4.84% 7.41% Aluminium (lb) 1.0386 -0.09% 5.29% 6.82% 6.82% 8.44% Nickel (lb) 7.4893 -5.14% -6.03% 0.70% 0.70% -15.85% Zinc (lb) 1.1016 -3.36% 1.37% -2.05% -2.05% 5.05% Uranium (lb) weekly 88.00 2.33% -7.37% 2.33% 2.33% 56.58% Iron Ore (t) 101.61 -7.74% -10.77% -26.49% -26.49% -10.80%

Energy

Index 28 Mar 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY24) West Texas Crude 81.72 1.03% 4.27% 10.72% 10.72% 16.98% Brent Crude 86.35 0.86% 3.46% 8.95% 8.95% 16.20%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

