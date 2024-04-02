ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-04-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.950 71.17% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 3.410 -15.80% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.430 10.45% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 2.320 -14.71% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 12.990 10.08% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.280 -7.91% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.340 9.68% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 14.010 -6.54% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.935 8.72% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 12.340 -5.95% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 15.600 8.64% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 20.180 -4.45% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 3.790 5.87% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.235 -4.08% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.270 5.83% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 31.560 -3.81% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.770 5.73% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.570 -3.68% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.930 5.68% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 32.160 -3.63% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.140 5.56% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.230 -3.58% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.390 5.07% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.081 -3.57% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 56.350 4.92% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.555 -3.48% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.110 4.76% RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 54.710 -3.19% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 1.435 4.74% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.155 -3.13% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.650 4.43% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 6.210 -3.12% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.315 4.37% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.840 -3.07% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 1.935 4.31% RMD – RESMED INC 29.240 -3.02% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 3.050 4.10% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 15.200 -3.00% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.395 3.95% CQE – CHARTER HALL SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.630 -2.95%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms