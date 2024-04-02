ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-04-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|0.950
|71.17%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|3.410
|-15.80%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|2.430
|10.45%
|ORA – ORORA LIMITED
|2.320
|-14.71%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|12.990
|10.08%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|1.280
|-7.91%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.340
|9.68%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|14.010
|-6.54%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|0.935
|8.72%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|12.340
|-5.95%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|15.600
|8.64%
|NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED
|20.180
|-4.45%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|3.790
|5.87%
|MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL
|0.235
|-4.08%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.270
|5.83%
|PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED
|31.560
|-3.81%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.770
|5.73%
|OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED
|1.570
|-3.68%
|A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED
|0.930
|5.68%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|32.160
|-3.63%
|PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|1.140
|5.56%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|3.230
|-3.58%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|5.390
|5.07%
|RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.081
|-3.57%
|NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED
|56.350
|4.92%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.555
|-3.48%
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.110
|4.76%
|RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
|54.710
|-3.19%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|1.435
|4.74%
|CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED
|0.155
|-3.13%
|GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.650
|4.43%
|JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED
|6.210
|-3.12%
|DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED
|1.315
|4.37%
|NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.840
|-3.07%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|1.935
|4.31%
|RMD – RESMED INC
|29.240
|-3.02%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|3.050
|4.10%
|LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED
|15.200
|-3.00%
|RED – RED 5 LIMITED
|0.395
|3.95%
|CQE – CHARTER HALL SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|2.630
|-2.95%
