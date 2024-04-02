Low-Cost FX Trading Comes to TradingView with Fusion Markets Integration

PR NewsWire | 1:12 PM

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Fusion Markets, Australia’s Lowest Cost Forex and CFD Broker*, has partnered with TradingView to enable traders to chart and trade Fusion Markets‘ instruments directly on TradingView.

This latest integration from TradingView takes one of the most trusted and lowest-cost FX brokerages and combines them with one of the most comprehensive financial charting and social sites in the world, allowing traders to:

Trade 150+ of the world’s most popular markets on TradingView.

Leverage over 10M custom scripts and indicators on Fusion instruments.

custom scripts and indicators on Fusion instruments. Trade Low-Cost FX without the need to download any third-party platforms via the TradingView website.

This partnership marks the start of the recent acceleration by Fusion Markets to shake up the financial sector with low-cost trading. Since launching in 2019, Fusion Markets has been making waves in the FX space by undercutting commissions from the industry-standard $7 commissions per lot to $4.5, while continuing to maintain industry-leading spreads*. This has subsequently led to Fusion being named the "Best Low-Cost Broker" and "Best Spreads Broker" for four years in a row by BrokerChooser and CompareForexBrokers, respectively. Now becoming the lowest cost FX broker on TradingView**.

This integration with TradingView, which has established itself as the number one charting platform and financial social network in the world with over 50 million users, brings Fusion Markets one step closer to its mission of making the global financial markets more accessible to traders around the world while radically reducing their trading costs.

"Partnering with TradingView represents a pivotal moment in our quest to bring low-cost trading to traders everywhere," said David Swinden, Chief of Operations at Fusion Markets. "Being the lowest cost broker on such a prestigious platform underscores our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service at the lowest costs. With TradingView’s array of features and our radically low costs, we truly believe there is no better trading experience available…and we’re only getting better."

By integrating with TradingView, Fusion Markets has taken another step forward as a world-leading broker, now supporting four trading platforms: TradingView, MetaTrader 4/5, and cTrader, and with hundreds of trading instruments across several asset classes, and a growing client base. Fusion Markets is quickly becoming the next big player in Forex and CFD trading.

**About Fusion Markets:**

Fusion Markets is a low-cost FX and CFD broker founded in 2019 with the simple mission to lower the trading costs for traders everywhere. Since inception, Fusion Markets has been expanding both its instrument and platform offerings to allow traders access to the Forex, US Stock, Commodity, Crypto, Precious Metals, and Equity Index markets on MetaTrader 4/5, cTrader and TradingView.

Winner of "Lowest spread Forex Broker" and "Best Low Cost Forex Provider" for the past 4 years, the company now caters to tens of thousands of traders around the world. The broker is regulated in multiple jurisdictions, including the Australian Securities & Investments Commission, the Vanuatu Financial Securities Commission, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas, and the Financial Securities Authority of Seychelles.

*Based on a sample of 70+ global FX/CFD brokers for spreads and commissions conducted as of April 1, 2024.

** Based on a comparison of spreads and commissions of all FX/CFD brokers available on TradingView conducted March 24, 2024.

For more information about Fusion Markets and the TradingView integration, please visit Fusion Markets .

