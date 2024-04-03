Deepening China-Australia Cooperation to Build a Greener Future

PR NewsWire | Apr 03 2024

BOAO, China, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The China-Australia Entrepreneurs Dialogue at the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) 2024 Annual Conference was recently held on March 28 in Boao, Hainan, China. Mr. Zhong Baoshen, Chairman of LONGi, attended the meeting as an invited guest. As an important point for the socio-economic development of China and Australia, low-carbon transformation is undoubtedly a hot topic. With China’s "3060" goal and Australia’s plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, there is huge potential for cooperation in the field of green development.

During the meeting, Mr. Zhong Baoshen made a brief introduction of LONGi’s business layout in Australia and affirmed the future development potential of the Australian PV market. Since LONGi entered the Australian market in 2017 and set up a subsidiary, it has set up a localized team that can serve local customers at any time to better meet their application needs in various fields such as household, commercial and industrial as well as large-scale solar farm, thus reducing fossil energy consumption, promoting greenhouse gas emission reduction, and moreover contributing to Australia’s transition from fossil energy to clean energy in the next few decades.

When talking about how China and Australia can develop practical cooperation in building a safe, resilient and sustainable clean energy supply chain, Mr. Zhong Baoshen said that for PV companies, in such a special period, overseas production capacity may be particularly important. LONGi has laid out its overseas production capacity in Vietnam and Malaysia in recent years to complete the overseas supply chain and guarantee the global shipment capacity. In terms of logistics and warehousing, we are actively laying out overseas warehousing centers and using cross-border railroads and land transportation to enhance delivery speed and services. In the future, LONGi will also continue to optimize its operation routes and improve delivery efficiency to further help accelerate the pace of Australia’s energy transition.

At the end of the meeting, as a representative of Chinese entrepreneurs, Mr. Zhong Baoshen also called for unity and cooperation to meet the challenges of an uncertain world, and to promote common development with an open and inclusive attitude. Accelerate breakthroughs and commercialization of clean energy technologies through cooperation in sharing resources and technologies. We will jointly research and promote efficient energy technologies, improve energy efficiency, reduce energy consumption and realize sustainable energy development and low-carbon economic transformation.

