GOODYEAR & DUNLOP TYRES ANZ INTRODUCES THE NEWEST ADDITION TO ITS WRANGLER 4X4 RANGE, THE BIG AND BOLD GOODYEAR WRANGLER BOULDER MT™

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Engineered in the USA and built to aid adventurers taking on the toughest terrain – including mud, sand, and rocks – the Goodyear Wrangler Boulder MT leverages Goodyear’s innovation and technology to help ensure 4×4 enthusiasts can take on serious off-road adventures.

This new tyre was designed with three-ply Duraply Technology™ for confidence over the toughest terrains, while helping protect against damage to sidewalls and treads. The three layers of built-in sidewall reinforcement give the tyre support to tackle big rocks and to get up and over rocky terrains – this can provide an additional essential assist when the tyre is aired down, which puts maximum stress on the sidewall.

The Goodyear Wrangler Boulder MT was also designed with large tread blocks featuring TractiveGroove Technology® for big-time grip, helping keep the tyre moving off the beaten path and through rugged terrains.

The Goodyear Wrangler Boulder MT’s built-in stone ejectors and open tread design help clean trapped stones from the tyre tread when climbing on loose, shaly rocks, by kicking the rocks out of the way for better traction.

The aggressive shoulder design helps with grip in mud and on rocks – and it makes this big tyre look tough!

"Serious off-road adventures require a tyre that’s tough enough to withstand rugged terrain, without sacrificing handling or performance," said Jeremy Hill, Senior Director Sales & Marketing, Goodyear & Dunlop Tyres ANZ. "Our customers look for excitement. They want to go anywhere outdoors without boundaries. The bigger the obstacle, the bigger the fun for them. The new Goodyear Wrangler Boulder MT has been engineered in the USA to deliver on the needs of 4×4 enthusiasts and help create an exciting off-road experience."

The Goodyear Wrangler Boulder MT is available now in 12 sizes, from 31 to 37 inches to go big on a wide variety of popular off-road vehicles.

Key benefits and features of the new tyre include:

Big-time Grip – TractiveGroove Technology® grips in mud, sand and on rocky terrain.

Aggressive Shoulder Design – big upper sidewall features for bold curb appeal and enhanced grip in mud and on rocks.

Extra Protection – three-ply Duraply Technology™ helps protect against damage to sidewalls and treads.

Kick Rocks Out of the Way – large void tread design with built-in stone ejectors to help defend against stones being trapped in the tread.

As the latest addition to the Goodyear Wrangler family, the Boulder MT makes the Goodyear 4×4 range complete. From bitumen to sand, mud to rock and everything in between, no matter how the off-road explorers use their 4×4 vehicles, now there is a Goodyear Wrangler tyre in the range that is perfect for their next adventure.

To learn more about the new Goodyear Wrangler Boulder MT and to find your nearest Goodyear stockist visit www.goodyear.com.au.

