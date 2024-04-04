PR NewsWire | 8:30 AM

The farmer-owned dairy co-op produces the #1 fastest-growing scoopable ice cream brand in the United States

SYDNEY, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) is embarking on an Australian adventure, bringing its premium, really creamy ice cream to Australia for an exclusive partnership with Woolworths. Available in 457ml packages – perfect for special "me" moments – the eight exquisite flavours now available in Australia are: Chocolate Mudslide, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Coffee Almond Fudge, Dark Cherry, Mint Chocolate Chip, Sea Salt & Honeycomb Toffee, Seriously Strawberry and Vanilla Bean.



Tillamook Ice Cream Now Available in Australia, Exclusively at Woolworths

Known for delivering quality that’s better than it has to be across the co-op’s full line of dairy products, Tillamook Ice Cream is no exception. Seriously Strawberry offers a smooth, creamy texture and real, ripe strawberry pieces, while the Sea Salt & Honeycomb Toffee is the epitome of sweet & salty perfection. Even the Vanilla Bean makes taste buds sing with real crushed vanilla bean seeds with a rich vanilla base. Every flavour offers pint-sized perfection, perfectly sized for you.

Australia is home to many ice cream enthusiasts. As one of the highest per capita consumers of ice cream in the world,[1] the country is a natural next step for Tillamook as the 115-year-old company continues a trajectory of rapid growth. Known for making products with only the highest-quality ingredients and no shortcuts since 1909, Tillamook Ice Cream tastes better because it’s simply made better. Every flavour of Tillamook Ice Cream is meticulously crafted using high-quality milk, cream, and cage-free eggs, and includes no artificial flavours or sweeteners. It’s no wonder that today, Tillamook is the fastest-growing scoopable ice cream brand in the United States.[2]

"We saw an opportunity in the Australian market for premium ice cream options with unique flavours, and after further evaluation, the partnership with Woolworths was one we were immediately enthusiastic about pursuing," said David Booth, President, TCCA. "At TCCA, we always aim to make premium ice cream more accessible and to delight ice cream lovers with a product people can feel good about eating. We’re grateful for the warm reception from Woolworths and can’t wait to hear from their discerning shoppers as they give our ice cream a try."

As a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™), Tillamook is committed to being good stewards of cows and farms, of people and products, and of the environment. B Corps are for-profit companies that meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance. Today, there are more than 8,200 Certified B Corps in 162 industries and 96 countries around the world.

Tillamook ice cream is available now at Woolworths supermarkets across Australia. To find a store near you, use the Woolworths store finder at https://www.woolworths.com.au/shop/storelocator.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) achieved the distinction as a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook’s® internationally recognized, award-winning cheese, as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt, sour cream and frozen meals, are made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by a group of farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com.

[1] https://worldpopulationreview.com/country-rankings/ice-cream-consumption-by-country

[2] Tillamook is the fastest growing family size ice cream brand, in total dollar change year-over-year (Circana – 52 WE 2.25.24).

