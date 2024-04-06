The Market In Numbers – 6 Apr 2024

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 05 Apr 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY24) NZ50 12012.240 -0.77% -0.77% -0.77% 2.05% 0.80% All Ordinaries 8026.00 -1.57% -1.57% -1.57% 2.51% 8.44% S&P ASX 200 7773.30 -1.57% -1.57% -1.57% 2.40% 7.91% S&P ASX 300 7726.10 -1.55% -1.55% -1.55% 2.52% 7.95% Communication Services 1543.70 -2.24% -2.24% -2.24% -2.80% 0.41% Consumer Discretionary 3509.10 -2.97% -2.97% -2.97% 8.30% 19.21% Consumer Staples 12128.30 -1.86% -1.86% -1.86% -1.48% -8.77% Energy 10917.30 1.33% 1.33% 1.33% 2.77% 0.83% Financials 7353.50 -1.41% -1.41% -1.41% 9.45% 18.23% Health Care 42197.30 -2.86% -2.86% -2.86% -0.34% 2.20% Industrials 7082.60 -1.37% -1.37% -1.37% 3.16% 4.21% Info Technology 2168.70 -4.76% -4.76% -4.76% 18.32% 18.54% Materials 17890.90 -0.28% -0.28% -0.28% -8.21% -0.78% Real Estate 3684.40 -3.98% -3.98% -3.98% 10.06% 21.04% Utilities 8395.40 1.34% 1.34% 1.34% 2.64% -3.88% A-REITs 1674.10 -3.99% -3.99% -3.99% 11.43% 23.58% All Technology Index 2982.80 -3.65% -3.65% -3.65% 10.72% 23.43% Banks 3048.50 -1.19% -1.19% -1.19% 9.68% 22.10% Gold Index 7545.20 4.18% 4.18% 4.18% 2.41% 14.01% Metals & Mining 5854.50 0.22% 0.22% 0.22% -9.47% -3.35%

The World

Index 05 Apr 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY24) FTSE100 7911.16 -0.52% -0.52% -0.52% 2.30% 5.04% DAX30 18175.04 -1.72% -1.72% -1.72% 8.50% 12.55% Hang Seng 16723.92 1.10% 1.10% 1.10% -1.90% -11.59% Nikkei 225 38992.08 -3.41% -3.41% -3.41% 16.52% 17.48% DJIA 38904.04 -2.27% -2.27% -2.27% 3.22% 13.07% S&P500 5204.34 -0.95% -0.95% -0.95% 9.11% 16.94% Nasdaq Comp 16248.52 -0.80% -0.80% -0.80% 8.24% 17.85%

Metals & Minerals

Index 05 Apr 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY24) Gold (oz) 2290.00 4.37% 4.37% 4.37% 12.01% 20.01% Silver (oz) 26.81 9.07% 9.07% 9.07% 9.97% 19.00% Copper (lb) 4.2223 5.76% 5.76% 5.76% 10.88% 13.60% Aluminium (lb) 1.1020 6.10% 6.10% 6.10% 13.34% 15.06% Nickel (lb) 7.9416 6.04% 6.04% 6.04% 6.78% -10.77% Zinc (lb) 1.1875 7.80% 7.80% 7.80% 5.59% 13.25% Uranium (lb) weekly 86.25 -1.99% -1.99% -1.99% 0.29% 53.47% Iron Ore (t) 99.89 -1.69% -1.69% -1.69% -27.74% -12.31%

Energy

Index 05 Apr 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY24) West Texas Crude 86.75 6.16% 6.16% 6.16% 17.53% 24.18% Brent Crude 90.91 5.28% 5.28% 5.28% 14.70% 22.34%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

