ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-04-24

Daily Market Reports | Apr 09 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.



Company Price Change Company Price Change INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.205 13.89% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.039 -4.88% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.295 8.82% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 19.790 -4.49% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.250 8.70% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 12.240 -4.30% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 8.000 7.67% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 2.700 -4.26% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.245 6.52% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.190 -3.52% ANN – ANSELL LIMITED 25.430 6.45% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.490 -3.49% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.195 5.41% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.270 -3.40% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.410 5.13% GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA 2.450 -3.16% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.360 4.84% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 3.700 -3.14% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.305 4.40% 360 – LIFE360 INC 13.740 -3.10% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.240 4.35% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.950 -3.06% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 1.200 4.35% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.305 -2.97% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.730 4.29% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.655 -2.93% IGO – IGO LIMITED 7.620 4.24% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.180 -2.68% LTM – ARCADIUM LITHIUM PLC 6.600 3.61% BKW – BRICKWORKS LIMITED 26.890 -2.68% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 3.500 3.55% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 3.640 -2.67% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 8.060 3.47% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 5.510 -2.48% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 5.960 3.29% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 12.060 -2.35% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 5.520 3.18% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.540 -2.31% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.865 2.98% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 15.250 -2.31%

