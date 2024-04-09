Weekly Update On LICs & LITs – 09-Apr-2024

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Listed Investment Company (LIC) is a listed investment vehicle that offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of shares in other companies also listed on the stock market. Also known as Listed Investment Trusts or Listed Managed Investments.

PDF file attached,  courtesy to Vested Equities/Banyantree Investment Group (logon required). 

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
Dr Boreham’s Crucible: Race Oncology

11:00 AM - Small Caps
2
Strong Break-Out For Regis Resources

10:30 AM - Technicals
3
Weekly Update On LICs & LITs – 09-Apr-2024

10:00 AM - Weekly Reports
4
The Overnight Report: In The Dark

8:54 AM - Daily Market Reports
5
Today’s Financial Calendar – 09-04-2024

8:15 AM - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
Rudi’s View: Healthcare Under The Scanner

Mar 13 2024 - Rudi's View
2
Rudi’s View: (In Search Of) The Holy Grail

Apr 04 2024 - Rudi's View
3
ESG Focus: Decarbonisation, Renewables & Cyber Crime

Apr 03 2024 - ESG Focus
4
Metcash: Investing For Growth

Mar 21 2024 - Australia
5
Material Matters: Lithium, Iron Ore And Base Metals

Mar 11 2024 - Commodities
6
Rudi’s View: CBA, GQG, Pilbara Minerals, Sonic Healthcare, Webjet & Xero

Mar 14 2024 - Rudi's View