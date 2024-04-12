Arcadium Lithium Announces Date for First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call

PR NewsWire | 6:05 AM

PHILADELPHIA and PERTH, Australia, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE: ALTM, ASX: LTM, "Arcadium Lithium") today announced it will release first quarter 2024 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, after stock market close via PR Newswire and the company’s investor relations website at: https://ir.arcadiumlithium.com.

The company will subsequently host a webcast conference call on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET (7:00 a.m. AEST on Wednesday, May 8, 2024) that is open to the public via Internet broadcast.

Internet broadcast: https://ir.arcadiumlithium.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available via the Internet at: https://ir.arcadiumlithium.com/investors/financials-and-filings

Arcadium Lithium Contacts

Investors:

Daniel Rosen +1 215 299 6208

daniel.rosen@livent.com

Phoebe Lee +61 413 557 780

phoebe.lee@allkem.co

Media:

Karen Vizental +54 9 114 414 4702

karen.vizental@allkem.co

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium is a leading global lithium chemicals producer committed to safely and responsibly harnessing the power of lithium to improve people’s lives and accelerate the transition to a clean energy future. We collaborate with our customers to drive innovation and power a more sustainable world in which lithium enables exciting possibilities for renewable energy, electric transportation and modern life. Arcadium Lithium is vertically integrated, with industry-leading capabilities across lithium extraction processes, including hard-rock mining, conventional brine extraction and direct lithium extraction (DLE), and in lithium chemicals manufacturing for high performance applications. We have operations around the world, with facilities and projects in Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, please visit us at www.ArcadiumLithium.com.

Important Information and Legal Disclaimer:

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, we have identified forward-looking statements by such words or phrases as "will likely result," "is confident that," "expect," "expects," "should," "could," "may," "will continue to," "believe," "believes," "anticipates," "predicts," "forecasts," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "intends" or similar expressions identifying "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the negative of those words and phrases. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for Arcadium Lithium based on currently available information. There are important factors that could cause Arcadium Lithium’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the factors described under the caption entitled "Risk Factors" in Arcadium Lithium plc’s 2023 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 29, 2024, as well as Arcadium Lithium’s other SEC filings and public communications. Although Arcadium Lithium believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Arcadium Lithium cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither Arcadium Lithium nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Arcadium Lithium is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this news release to conform its prior statements to actual results or revised expectations.

