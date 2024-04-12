ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-04-24

Daily Market Reports | Apr 12 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.095 13.10% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 40.170 -7.51% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.540 10.79% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.505 -7.34% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.460 8.24% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 3.120 -6.87% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.210 6.76% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.195 -4.88% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 4.130 6.72% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.390 -4.51% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.520 6.67% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.215 -4.44% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.250 6.38% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.230 -4.17% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.430 6.17% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.810 -3.99% IPH – IPH LIMITED 6.210 5.25% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.740 -3.90% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 5.030 5.23% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.120 -3.45% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.340 4.70% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.440 -3.30% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 20.140 4.57% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.092 -3.16% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.495 4.21% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.310 -2.94% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.380 3.76% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.345 -2.82% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.300 3.72% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.860 -2.82% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 1.985 3.66% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 1.605 -2.73% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.415 3.66% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.295 -2.63% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 4.250 3.41% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.220 -2.63% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 2.350 3.07% ANN – ANSELL LIMITED 25.980 -2.55% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.375 3.00% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.320 -2.52%

