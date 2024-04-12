Next Week At A Glance – 15-19 Apr 2024

Weekly Reports | 10:15 AM

By Greg Peel

JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo report March quarter earnings tonight, kicking off the US results season. Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley follow early next week.

The US will also see March retail sales and industrial production numbers next week, along with housing market sentiment and housing starts.

China reports its March quarter GDP on Tuesday, along with month of March retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment.

New Zealand reports March quarter CPI.

Locally we’ll see March jobs numbers on Thursday.

Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)) reports earnings on Wednesday.

The week brings a ramp-up of the March quarter update season, with production reports due from Evolution Mining ((EVN)), Rio Tinto ((RIO)), BHP Group ((BHP)) and Santos ((STO)).

Quarterly trading updates are expected from Hub24 ((HUB)), Challenger ((CGF)) and Endeavour Group ((EDV)).

