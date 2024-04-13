The Market In Numbers – 13 Apr 2024

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 12 Apr 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY24) NZ50 11931.320 -0.67% -1.44% -1.44% 1.37% 0.12% All Ordinaries 8050.20 0.30% -1.27% -1.27% 2.82% 8.76% S&P ASX 200 7788.10 0.19% -1.38% -1.38% 2.60% 8.12% S&P ASX 300 7742.40 0.21% -1.34% -1.34% 2.74% 8.17% Communication Services 1529.50 -0.92% -3.14% -3.14% -3.70% -0.51% Consumer Discretionary 3490.80 -0.52% -3.48% -3.48% 7.73% 18.59% Consumer Staples 11958.60 -1.40% -3.23% -3.23% -2.86% -10.04% Energy 10799.90 -1.08% 0.24% 0.24% 1.67% -0.26% Financials 7288.90 -0.88% -2.28% -2.28% 8.49% 17.19% Health Care 42216.70 0.05% -2.81% -2.81% -0.29% 2.24% Industrials 7169.40 1.23% -0.16% -0.16% 4.42% 5.49% Info Technology 2170.90 0.10% -4.66% -4.66% 18.44% 18.66% Materials 18410.00 2.90% 2.61% 2.61% -5.54% 2.10% Real Estate 3608.80 -2.05% -5.95% -5.95% 7.80% 18.56% Utilities 8640.30 2.92% 4.30% 4.30% 5.63% -1.08% A-REITs 1638.10 -2.15% -6.05% -6.05% 9.03% 20.92% All Technology Index 3028.40 1.53% -2.17% -2.17% 12.41% 25.32% Banks 3020.40 -0.92% -2.10% -2.10% 8.67% 20.97% Gold Index 7902.80 4.74% 9.12% 9.12% 7.26% 19.41% Metals & Mining 6060.40 3.52% 3.75% 3.75% -6.28% 0.05%

The World

Index 12 Apr 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY24) FTSE100 7995.58 1.07% 0.54% 0.54% 3.39% 6.16% DAX30 17930.32 -1.35% -3.04% -3.04% 7.04% 11.04% Hang Seng 16721.69 -0.01% 1.09% 1.09% -1.91% -11.60% Nikkei 225 39523.55 1.36% -2.10% -2.10% 18.11% 19.09% DJIA 37983.24 -2.37% -4.58% -4.58% 0.78% 10.39% S&P500 5123.41 -1.56% -2.49% -2.49% 7.41% 15.12% Nasdaq Comp 16175.09 -0.45% -1.25% -1.25% 7.75% 17.31%

Metals & Minerals

Index 12 Apr 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY24) Gold (oz) 2371.40 3.55% 8.08% 8.08% 15.99% 24.28% Silver (oz) 28.28 5.48% 15.05% 15.05% 16.00% 25.52% Copper (lb) 4.2525 0.72% 6.51% 6.51% 11.67% 14.41% Aluminium (lb) 1.1174 1.40% 7.59% 7.59% 14.92% 16.66% Nickel (lb) 7.9817 0.50% 6.57% 6.57% 7.32% -10.32% Zinc (lb) 1.2555 5.73% 13.97% 13.97% 11.64% 19.73% Uranium (lb) weekly 88.75 2.90% 0.85% 0.85% 3.20% 57.92% Iron Ore (t) 104.71 4.83% 3.05% 3.05% -24.25% -8.08%

Energy

Index 12 Apr 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Apr) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY24) West Texas Crude 85.02 -1.99% 4.04% 4.04% 15.19% 21.70% Brent Crude 90.23 -0.75% 4.49% 4.49% 13.84% 21.42%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

