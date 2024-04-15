ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-04-24

Daily Market Reports | Apr 15 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.230 17.95% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.220 -12.00% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.785 6.08% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.395 -9.42% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 1.590 6.00% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 1.475 -8.10% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.440 4.56% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.040 -7.14% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.895 4.07% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.330 -6.67% RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 132.550 3.64% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.700 -6.59% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 2.980 3.47% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.089 -6.32% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 8.530 2.65% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.540 -6.09% IGO – IGO LIMITED 7.680 2.40% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.325 -5.80% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.220 2.33% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.160 -5.39% DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED 4.840 2.33% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.655 -5.16% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 3.640 2.25% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 15.880 -4.97% ABG – ABACUS GROUP 1.165 2.19% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.495 -4.81% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 11.300 2.17% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.310 -4.73% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 32.800 2.12% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 1.895 -4.53% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 3.900 1.83% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 31.460 -4.46% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.420 1.68% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.930 -4.46% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.660 1.54% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 11.370 -4.45% QRI – QUALITAS REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND 1.650 1.54% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.640 -4.33% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 5.320 1.53% LTM – ARCADIUM LITHIUM PLC 6.360 -4.22%

