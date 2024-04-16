ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-04-24

Daily Market Reports | Apr 16 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.420 2.11% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.415 -14.43% BWP – BWP TRUST 3.440 2.08% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.430 -12.24% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 14.120 1.44% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.030 -11.40% IPH – IPH LIMITED 6.150 1.15% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.185 -10.90% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 11.500 1.14% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.205 -10.87% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 9.170 1.10% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.140 -9.68% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 77.950 0.96% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.590 -9.34% CQE – CHARTER HALL SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.550 0.79% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.200 -9.09% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.975 0.77% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.083 -8.79% VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 4.120 0.73% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.380 -8.31% AMC – AMCOR PLC 13.870 0.51% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.225 -8.16% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 1.020 0.49% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.035 -7.89% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 16.100 0.44% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.420 -7.69% ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA 5.290 0.38% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.185 -7.50% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 10.770 0.28% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.770 -7.23% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.520 0.28% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.083 -6.74% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 7.690 0.13% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.970 -6.73% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 15.300 0.00% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.765 -6.71% CSR – CSR LIMITED 8.850 0.00% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 4.660 -6.61% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.425 0.00% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.215 -6.52%

