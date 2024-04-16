GoodWe Maintains Position as One of Australia’s Top Solar Inverter Manufacturers, Recognised by SunWiz for the Third Consecutive Year, Amidst Significant Team E

PR NewsWire | 11:00 AM

Sydney, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — GoodWe has been named as one of Australia’s top volume solar inverter manufacturers for the third consecutive year awarded by SunWiz, the renowned authority in market analytics for the Solar & Storage industry in Australia.



Pictured left to right: John Grimes, CEO of Smart Energy Council – Dean Williamson, Country Manager for Goodwe AU and NZ – Warwick Johnson, CEO of Sunwiz Solar

In addition to this recognition, GoodWe Australia has strategically expanded across key departments, including Sales and Service, in response to the evolving customer demands. This expansion includes the recruitment of additional experienced personnel for technical support, logistics, and dedicated sales personnel for its evolving PV building materials offering. To further support the local team, GoodWe‘s China head office has appointed additional R&D personnel focused on the Australian region. Furthermore, service hours have been extended to 8 am – 8 pm AEST, Monday to Friday, ensuring enhanced support and accessibility for clients across Australia and New Zealand.

Dean Williamson, GoodWe Country Manager of Australia and New Zealand, commented:

"We deeply appreciate the unwavering support and loyalty demonstrated by our retailers and installers. Our commitment to innovation remains steadfast as we invest substantially in research and development, aiming to maintain a leading position in the industry and deliver products specifically catered to the Australian market. Furthermore, we are dedicated to expanding our local service and support, enhancing our infrastructure, and extending our operating hours to better serve our valued customers."

GoodWe has experienced exceptional growth in the Australian market, now boasting a team of over 19, to support its continued growth and provide more resources and improved customer services.

GoodWe is a world-leading PV inverter and energy storage systems manufacturer listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 688390). The company has nearly 5000 employees worldwide, including over 1000 R&D engineers to continuously optimize and advance energy storage technology. Having achieved over seven consecutive TÜV Rheinland "All Quality Matters’ awards, GoodWe’s comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions for residential, commercial, and utility-scale PV systems is guaranteed to deliver high performance and reliable quality across the board. GoodWe storage inverters were ranked in the top 3 globally by Wood Mackenzie in 2022. For more information, please visit www.goodwe.com.au

