Infosys drives hybrid cloud-powered innovation for Team Global Express

Infosys Cobalt accelerates the customer’s transition to the new environment, enabling them to deliver exceptional customer service

SYDNEY, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, announced the successful completion of the technology landscape separation program of the Australian express logistics business, Team Global Express.

Infosys leveraged the established blueprints and tools from Infosys Cobalt to build on its strategic collaboration with Team Global Express and drive hybrid cloud-powered innovation. The team set up a greenfield technology environment and migrated Global Express’ applications and services to a world-leading sustainable and energy-efficient data centre and public cloud.

More than 300 applications were migrated to the new environment with zero business impact to its 4,000 plus users including applications and network integration of over 100 sites. The technology separation was completed on time without any operational impact for either of the organisations.

The program also involved modernising the overall technology landscape by embedding a cloud-first approach into its core business strategy to reduce the technical debt inherited from the parent organisation. As part of the migration, 70% of its applications were moved to the cloud, to gain from the technical benefits provided by the public cloud and create a secure and agile foundation for future digital transformation. The exercise helped reduce the overall risk by uplifting the base infrastructure and the security posture. It significantly improved the employee experience by reducing disruptions and improving operational productivity.

As the lead systems integrator, Infosys managed the program end-to-end, enabling Team Global Express’ transport and logistics business to deliver exceptional customer service. Infosys’ solution is a ‘Separate First and Transform Later’ strategy to align on-time separation without any impact ensuring operational stabilisation (operational journey transition from build to operate).

Infosys, with Team Global Express, won the 2024 ISG Paragon Award ANZ in gold category for this successful transformation program.

Danny Gravell, CIO of Team Global Express, said, "Our partnership with Infosys enabled us to successfully set up an independent technology capability and transform our foundation technology platforms. We value Infosys’ thought leadership, collaborative approach, and experience in implementing infrastructure and cloud transformation programs as a true strategic partner. By using the ready-to-use templates from Infosys Cobalt, we could complete the transformation at speed with maximum efficiency. This program has enabled us to work towards providing the best possible experience for our customers."

Karmesh Vaswani, Executive Vice President & Global Head of Consumer, Retail & Logistics, Infosys, said, "The separation program for Team Global Express presented a unique opportunity to achieve significant value. This complex program challenged us to not only accomplish the separation on-time and without business disruption, but also seamlessly establish a modern, secure and scalable digital foundation to accelerate their future growth. Leveraging our proven Infosys Cobalt cloud ecosystem and through a collaborative partnership with Team Global Express, we successfully navigated the complexities of this program, achieving an outcome that ranks among our most impactful engagements in the Australia and New Zealand region."

Team Global Express is a logistics solutions company backed by Allegro Funds, Australia's most awarded transformation and turnaround private equity firm. With the most significant multimodal network in the country, Team Global Express operates aircraft, trucks, ships and rail across Australia and New Zealand, with flexible transport options and new product solutions to help our customers grow their business.

With a strong commitment to sustainability, Team Global Express is leading the way to become the most sustainable logistics operator and transform the sector, which includes conducting the largest trial of electric trucks in Australia.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

