P&G Appoints Neal Reed as Senior Vice President and Managing Director, P&G Australia and New Zealand

PR NewsWire | 1:46 PM

SYDNEY, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) has appointed Neal Reed as Senior Vice President and Managing Director, P&G Australia and New Zealand. He succeeds Kumar Venkatasubramanian, who will return to India to lead the P&G India Business.

Under Kumar’s leadership, P&G Australia and New Zealand delivered record metrics, category growth and strong retailer partnerships. He has also championed Equality and Inclusion, expanding impactful citizenship programs for employees and communities, including P&G ANZ’s partnership with the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Reed joined P&G over 28 years ago, starting his career as an Account Rep in the UK. He spent 14 years working in a broad range of Sales assignments across the UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa. He successfully led Fabric Care Europe before moving to Japan in 2016. In his most recent assignment as Senior Vice President Oral Care, Greater China, Reed’s leadership enabled the business to thrive with continued growth via his commitment to elevated consumer experience. "I am excited for the opportunity to lead a dynamic ANZ Team." says Reed "I’m passionate about inspiring and developing the organisation through our integrated growth strategy."

Stanislav Vecera, P&G president, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa said, "I want to thank Kumar for his strong leadership of the ANZ organisation, I know he will continue to excel in his newly appointed role to lead P&G India. I am thrilled with Neal’s appointment as Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand. He brings a wealth of knowledge and global experience that will build the organisation and support strong business results."

About Procter & Gamble

