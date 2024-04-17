ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-04-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.105 26.51% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.195 -4.88% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.225 12.50% BLD – BORAL LIMITED 5.720 -4.51% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 4.160 7.49% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 4.500 -3.43% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 1.090 6.86% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.990 -3.39% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 9.190 6.37% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 75.310 -3.39% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 1.495 6.03% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 54.020 -2.81% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 6.450 5.91% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.750 -2.60% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.300 5.77% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.405 -2.41% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.355 5.45% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.410 -2.38% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.195 5.41% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.450 -2.36% BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED 6.100 5.17% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.210 -2.33% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.450 4.65% LTM – ARCADIUM LITHIUM PLC 5.900 -2.32% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 4.320 4.60% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 5.860 -2.17% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.800 4.58% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 2.810 -2.09% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.235 4.44% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 6.660 -2.06% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.730 4.29% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.735 -2.00% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.250 4.17% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.495 -1.98% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.425 4.01% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 9.000 -1.85% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.150 3.96% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 7.060 -1.81% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.140 3.88% SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED 25.990 -1.81%

