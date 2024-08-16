ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-08-24

Daily Market Reports | Aug 16 2024
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.030
|25.00%
|PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED
|9.900
|-15.74%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|2.190
|13.47%
|AMC – AMCOR PLC
|15.690
|-2.79%
|PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC
|0.540
|12.50%
|DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|3.010
|-2.59%
|ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC
|2.840
|8.40%
|TER – TERRACOM LIMITED
|0.190
|-2.56%
|WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.280
|7.69%
|COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED
|305.560
|-2.38%
|RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.088
|7.32%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|6.990
|-2.24%
|SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.230
|6.98%
|AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
|1.560
|-2.19%
|JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
|51.990
|6.19%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|1.990
|-1.97%
|SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED
|8.720
|6.08%
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.052
|-1.89%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|2.900
|5.84%
|DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED
|4.810
|-1.84%
|PRN – PERENTI LIMITED
|1.020
|5.70%
|IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED
|1.700
|-1.73%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.190
|5.56%
|COF – CENTURIA OFFICE REIT
|1.200
|-1.64%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|3.060
|5.52%
|JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED
|5.480
|-1.62%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.055
|5.50%
|LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED
|8.350
|-1.53%
|NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED
|23.030
|5.45%
|RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP
|2.080
|-1.42%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|9.450
|5.23%
|EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED
|33.380
|-1.39%
|LTM – ARCADIUM LITHIUM PLC
|4.030
|5.22%
|GMG – GOODMAN GROUP
|34.330
|-1.09%
|NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|0.825
|4.43%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|1.375
|-1.08%
|A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
|7.010
|4.32%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|5.870
|-1.01%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|19.190
|4.24%
|AIA – AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
|6.880
|-1.01%
