ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-08-24

Daily Market Reports | Aug 16 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.030 25.00% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.900 -15.74% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.190 13.47% AMC – AMCOR PLC 15.690 -2.79% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.540 12.50% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.010 -2.59% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 2.840 8.40% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.190 -2.56% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.280 7.69% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 305.560 -2.38% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.088 7.32% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 6.990 -2.24% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.230 6.98% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.560 -2.19% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 51.990 6.19% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.990 -1.97% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 8.720 6.08% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.052 -1.89% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.900 5.84% DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 4.810 -1.84% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.020 5.70% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.700 -1.73% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.190 5.56% COF – CENTURIA OFFICE REIT 1.200 -1.64% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 3.060 5.52% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 5.480 -1.62% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.055 5.50% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 8.350 -1.53% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 23.030 5.45% RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP 2.080 -1.42% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 9.450 5.23% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 33.380 -1.39% LTM – ARCADIUM LITHIUM PLC 4.030 5.22% GMG – GOODMAN GROUP 34.330 -1.09% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.825 4.43% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 1.375 -1.08% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 7.010 4.32% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 5.870 -1.01% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 19.190 4.24% AIA – AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED 6.880 -1.01%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms