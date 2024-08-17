The Market In Numbers – 17 Aug 2024

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 17 Aug 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 12727.750 3.96% 2.60% 8.62% 8.13% 8.62% All Ordinaries 8189.90 2.49% -1.57% 2.20% 4.60% 2.20% S&P ASX 200 7971.10 2.49% -1.50% 2.62% 5.01% 2.62% S&P ASX 300 7904.10 2.49% -1.52% 2.54% 4.89% 2.54% Communication Services 1601.60 3.72% 1.34% 6.69% 0.84% 6.69% Consumer Discretionary 3856.00 5.28% 0.67% 9.81% 19.00% 9.81% Consumer Staples 12900.00 2.21% 0.41% 4.22% 4.79% 4.22% Energy 9530.20 1.57% -4.64% -5.00% -10.29% -5.00% Financials 8061.10 4.77% -0.93% 5.28% 19.99% 5.28% Health Care 45596.80 -0.13% -1.57% 3.03% 7.69% 3.03% Industrials 7214.40 3.72% 0.25% 5.91% 5.08% 5.91% Info Technology 2368.90 6.02% 0.95% 1.17% 29.24% 1.17% Materials 16099.00 -1.26% -4.51% -4.62% -17.40% -4.62% Real Estate 3763.70 2.27% -0.92% 5.63% 12.43% 5.63% Utilities 8863.20 -2.31% -1.74% -4.54% 8.36% -4.54% A-REITs 1718.10 2.28% -0.95% 5.77% 14.36% 5.77% All Technology Index 3232.80 6.43% 1.69% 3.02% 20.00% 3.02% Banks 3393.20 5.30% -0.80% 6.20% 22.08% 6.20% Gold Index 8107.70 4.65% 1.67% 10.20% 10.04% 10.20% Metals & Mining 5227.20 -1.57% -4.69% -5.82% -19.17% -5.82%

The World

Index 17 Aug 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8311.41 1.75% -0.68% 1.80% 7.48% 1.80% DAX30 18322.40 3.38% -1.01% 0.48% 9.38% 0.48% Hang Seng 17430.16 1.99% 0.49% -1.63% 2.25% -1.63% Nikkei 225 38062.67 8.67% -2.66% -3.84% 13.74% -3.84% DJIA 40659.76 2.94% -0.45% 3.94% 7.88% 3.94% S&P500 5554.25 3.93% 0.58% 1.72% 16.45% 1.72% Nasdaq Comp 17631.72 5.29% 0.18% -0.57% 17.46% -0.57%

Metals & Minerals

Index 17 Aug 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 2494.10 1.08% 1.55% 6.68% 21.99% 6.68% Silver (oz) 28.41 2.82% -0.42% -2.87% 16.53% -2.87% Copper (lb) 4.1418 4.00% 1.22% -4.42% 8.77% -4.42% Aluminium (lb) 1.0611 3.20% 5.40% -5.64% 9.13% -5.64% Nickel (lb) 7.3517 0.23% 1.57% -5.48% -1.15% -5.48% Zinc (lb) 1.2537 5.29% 5.01% -5.46% 11.48% -5.46% Uranium (lb) weekly 82. -0.61% -0.61% -2.10% -5.23% -2.10% Iron Ore (t) 98.55 -2.18% -7.25% -7.47% -28.71% -7.47%

Energy

Index 17 Aug 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 78.10 2.64% 3.79% -4.59% 5.81% -4.59% Brent Crude 80.92 2.47% 3.03% -5.29% 2.09% -5.29%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

