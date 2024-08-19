ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 19-08-24

Daily Market Reports | Aug 19 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 11.330 19.89% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 5.700 -18.69% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.685 8.73% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.026 -13.33% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.205 7.89% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 9.910 -5.80% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.020 6.34% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 0.895 -5.79% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.385 4.92% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.170 -5.56% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.240 4.35% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.020 -5.41% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 17.950 3.82% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.265 -5.36% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.430 3.61% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.370 -5.35% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.060 3.52% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.180 -5.26% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.300 3.45% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.360 -4.84% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 3.960 3.39% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 30.540 -4.83% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.940 3.30% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 2.870 -4.65% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 4.460 3.24% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.920 -4.58% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 34.350 2.91% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.220 -4.35% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.620 2.86% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 8.950 -4.28% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 4.210 2.68% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.010 -4.27% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 8.600 2.50% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.240 -4.00% WBC – WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 30.400 2.49% REH – REECE LIMITED 26.040 -3.91% GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.620 2.48% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 44.200 -3.72% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 9.900 2.48% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.520 -3.70%

