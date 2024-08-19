OKX Announces Launch of AUD Trading Pairs in Australia

PR NewsWire | Aug 19 2024

SYDNEY, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — OKX, a leading global crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, today announced the launch of Australian dollar (AUD) trading order books, making it the largest global exchange to offer order book-based AUD pairs for spot in the country. OKX customers in Australia can now trade major cryptocurrencies USDT, USDC, BTC and ETH, against AUD.

With the new crypto-AUD trading pairs added to its platform, OKX aims to bring an enhanced trading experience, flexibility and new market opportunities to its Australian customers. OKX AU customers will be able to seamlessly trade between AUD, stablecoins and the most popular cryptocurrencies, allowing them to manage their portfolio and optimise their trading strategies more effectively.

OKX Australia General Manager Jamie Kennedy said: "The addition of the crypto-AUD trading pairs is a direct response to the demand of our customers in Australia, and a solid result of our team’s diligent work in bringing the best and localised products to the market. We believe that offering local fiat trading capabilities is crucial to driving adoption and development of the local crypto ecosystem, and we’ll continue investing and introducing new, tailored products to help us realise our vision."

In May, OKX announced the launch of its crypto exchange in Australia, offering spot trading for all customers and derivatives trading for verified wholesale clients in the country. AUD deposits and withdrawals via local Australian banks, express buy/sell and convert functions are also available to OKX’s local customers.

