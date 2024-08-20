ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-08-24

Daily Market Reports | Aug 20 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions

Company Price Change Company Price Change MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 13.190 11.59% DXS – DEXUS 6.830 -8.93% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.530 10.47% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 9.610 -7.86% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 5.120 8.94% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 10.550 -6.88% ANN – ANSELL LIMITED 29.760 8.85% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 10.180 -5.65% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.130 8.33% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.285 -5.00% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.240 7.28% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.195 -4.88% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.255 6.25% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.950 -4.52% INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP 5.370 5.71% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.140 -4.46% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.280 5.66% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 17.220 -4.07% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 42.320 5.22% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.500 -3.85% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 0.940 5.03% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 8.280 -3.72% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.690 4.64% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.395 -3.66% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 4.200 4.22% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 12.100 -3.43% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.060 3.92% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 12.510 -3.25% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.027 3.85% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 2.780 -3.14% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.045 3.47% CWY – CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED 2.900 -3.01% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 10.240 3.33% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.330 -2.92% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.220 3.29% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.505 -2.88% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.970 3.19% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.175 -2.78% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 17.950 3.10% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.575 -2.78%

