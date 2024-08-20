Witsbb Selected Among Top 100 Global Treasure Brands S100, Offering New Nutritional Supplement Solutions for Sensitive Baby Households

PR NewsWire | Aug 20 2024

SYDNEY, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Tmall Global, in collaboration with New Weekly, launched a global treasure hunt initiative. The campaign aims to identify the top 100 global treasure brands across multiple categories including home living, health improvement, scientific parenting, avant-garde cosmetics, self-care, pet feeding, and emerging fashion, in order to bring more high-quality imported brands to the forefront.

As a comprehensive dietary supplement brand under Australian company Forestpark, Witsbb has successfully been selected as one of the Top 100 Global Treasure Brands S100 in the "Scientific Parenting" category. This global treasure hunt initiative is themed around "Discover with Heart, Always Discovering Something New." According to Mu Ling, the brand joint marketing director at Tmall Global, there were three main criteria for selecting the Top 100 Global Treasure Brands S100: global recognition, brand discovery appeal, and competitive pricing. Tmall Global spent a total of three months screening through brands to ultimately select those that met the criteria for the Top 100 Global Treasure Brands.

As a leader in the "hypoallergenic" infant and child nutrition industry, Witsbb recently received the "Best Product Quality" certificate from Hopkins Lab. In the Chinese market, Witsbb’s "hypoallergenic" infant and child nutrition products have been the top-selling for three consecutive years from 2021 to 2023. It is clear that Witsbb enjoys significant recognition in the global market.



Witsbb Selected Among the Top 100 Global Treasure Brands S100

So, how does Witsbb create "treasures"? And how did it manage to be selected as one of the Top 100 Global Treasure Brands S100?

"Our approach to creating ‘treasures’ starts right from the formulation stage. Witsbb pioneered the ‘hypoallergenic’ liquid calcium and ‘hypoallergenic’ Vitamin AD categories. Our entire product range advocates an ‘anti-allergy + hypoallergenic’ formula, free from the eight major allergens, making it safe for sensitive babies to consume." In an interview, YOYO, the CMO of Witsbb China, explained that Witsbb was the first to advocate the concept of a ‘hypoallergenic’ formula, aiming to enable more children to supplement their growth needs through targeted nutrition. Especially in recent years, with the increasing number of sensitive baby households in China and the growing demand for stricter nutritional requirements, Witsbb has upgraded from being free from the eight major allergens to being free from dozens of allergens.

"The treasure experience we want to offer consumers is our ongoing pursuit of ‘hypoallergenic’ formulas, allowing more sensitive babies to eat with confidence," YOYO remarked. Currently, the preventative allergy category is still in a nascent stage, but for Witsbb, which is deeply rooted in this field, no one is more committed to doing this right. Based on our brand ethos, we are dedicated to driving the development and prosperity of the hypoallergenic infant and child nutrition category, and we strive to make our product formulas as pure and hypoallergenic as possible.

