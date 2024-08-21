ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-08-24

Daily Market Reports | Aug 21 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 111.710 18.36% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 4.170 -6.71% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 14.010 15.79% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.330 -6.67% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.660 12.93% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 0.890 -5.32% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.030 11.11% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.480 -4.35% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.110 10.00% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.050 -4.21% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.280 9.80% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 3.900 -3.94% BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED 17.120 9.25% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.050 -3.85% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.190 8.57% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 32.880 -3.75% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.490 8.45% GMG – GOODMAN GROUP 32.200 -3.62% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 4.680 7.83% ANN – ANSELL LIMITED 28.810 -3.19% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 6.810 7.41% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.740 -3.06% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.090 7.14% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 7.220 -2.96% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.300 7.14% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.170 -2.86% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.840 6.33% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 96.780 -2.83% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 9.180 6.25% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 3.010 -2.59% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.300 5.26% CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 136.030 -2.56% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.200 5.26% RMD – RESMED INC 33.300 -2.43% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.100 5.26% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 10.760 -2.36% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 46.000 5.17% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 5.050 -2.32% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 11.790 5.08% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 12.890 -2.27%

