ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-08-24

Daily Market Reports | Aug 21 2024
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|111.710
|18.36%
|VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED
|4.170
|-6.71%
|CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP
|14.010
|15.79%
|OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
|1.330
|-6.67%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|1.660
|12.93%
|OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED
|0.890
|-5.32%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.030
|11.11%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|7.480
|-4.35%
|MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL
|0.110
|10.00%
|IMD – IMDEX LIMITED
|2.050
|-4.21%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.280
|9.80%
|HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED
|3.900
|-3.94%
|BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED
|17.120
|9.25%
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.050
|-3.85%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.190
|8.57%
|AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED
|32.880
|-3.75%
|MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|4.490
|8.45%
|GMG – GOODMAN GROUP
|32.200
|-3.62%
|HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
|4.680
|7.83%
|ANN – ANSELL LIMITED
|28.810
|-3.19%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|6.810
|7.41%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.740
|-3.06%
|RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.090
|7.14%
|IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
|7.220
|-2.96%
|WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.300
|7.14%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.170
|-2.86%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.840
|6.33%
|SQ2 – BLOCK INC
|96.780
|-2.83%
|DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED.
|9.180
|6.25%
|FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
|3.010
|-2.59%
|GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.300
|5.26%
|CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
|136.030
|-2.56%
|LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.200
|5.26%
|RMD – RESMED INC
|33.300
|-2.43%
|CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED
|0.100
|5.26%
|SGM – SIMS LIMITED
|10.760
|-2.36%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|46.000
|5.17%
|KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED
|5.050
|-2.32%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|11.790
|5.08%
|MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED
|12.890
|-2.27%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On