ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 22-08-24

Daily Market Reports | Aug 22 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 5.130 16.33% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 9.320 -20.95% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.215 13.16% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 2.470 -15.70% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 14.400 11.37% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 7.680 -12.93% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 120.390 7.77% MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED 1.260 -11.27% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.650 6.25% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.080 -11.11% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 17.700 6.24% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 8.270 -9.91% GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA 2.410 6.17% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.220 -8.33% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.420 5.68% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 1.300 -7.80% BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED 18.030 5.32% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 11.360 -7.42% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 4.530 5.10% BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED 5.950 -7.32% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 4.370 4.80% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.400 -6.98% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 5.900 4.42% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 3.060 -6.71% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.052 4.00% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 30.950 -6.01% ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.235 3.78% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.480 -5.58% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.300 3.60% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.190 -5.00% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 14.510 3.57% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 31.280 -4.87% SGP – STOCKLAND 4.760 3.48% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.220 -4.35% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.310 3.33% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 17.320 -3.94% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.560 3.23% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 10.080 -3.63% CNU – CHORUS LIMITED 7.420 3.20% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.810 -3.57%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms