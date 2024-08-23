ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 23-08-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.090 12.50% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 3.090 -20.16% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 32.830 11.90% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 13.400 -16.20% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.380 11.17% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.050 -15.29% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.140 7.69% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.280 -9.68% IPH – IPH LIMITED 6.480 6.58% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 3.630 -7.40% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.630 6.19% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.100 -7.19% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.130 5.61% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 2.770 -7.05% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 33.160 5.00% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.200 -6.98% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.810 3.85% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.280 -6.67% SGP – STOCKLAND 4.930 3.57% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 2.330 -5.67% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 14.870 3.26% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.350 -5.41% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.230 3.24% LTM – ARCADIUM LITHIUM PLC 4.000 -4.31% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 6.440 3.04% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.050 -4.21% BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED 6.130 3.03% GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA 2.310 -4.15% MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED 3.940 2.87% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 8.940 -4.08% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 31.770 2.65% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.050 -3.85% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.210 2.44% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.290 -3.73% ABG – ABACUS GROUP 1.130 2.26% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.130 -3.69% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.680 2.11% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.550 -3.51% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.710 2.09% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 3.880 -3.48%

