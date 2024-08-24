The Market In Numbers – 24 Aug 2024

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 24 Aug 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 12529.990 -1.55% 1.01% 6.93% 6.45% 6.93% All Ordinaries 8249.10 0.72% -0.86% 2.94% 5.36% 2.94% S&P ASX 200 8023.90 0.66% -0.85% 3.30% 5.71% 3.30% S&P ASX 300 7955.80 0.65% -0.87% 3.21% 5.57% 3.21% Communication Services 1619.10 1.09% 2.45% 7.85% 1.95% 7.85% Consumer Discretionary 3868.50 0.32% 1.00% 10.17% 19.39% 10.17% Consumer Staples 12920.80 0.16% 0.57% 4.39% 4.96% 4.39% Energy 9217.70 -3.28% -7.77% -8.11% -13.23% -8.11% Financials 8052.50 -0.11% -1.04% 5.16% 19.86% 5.16% Health Care 46081.90 1.06% -0.52% 4.13% 8.84% 4.13% Industrials 7368.90 2.14% 2.40% 8.18% 7.33% 8.18% Info Technology 2573.80 8.65% 9.68% 9.92% 40.42% 9.92% Materials 16387.50 1.79% -2.80% -2.91% -15.92% -2.91% Real Estate 3723.50 -1.07% -1.98% 4.50% 11.23% 4.50% Utilities 8872.40 0.10% -1.64% -4.44% 8.47% -4.44% A-REITs 1698.10 -1.16% -2.10% 4.54% 13.03% 4.54% All Technology Index 3367.60 4.17% 5.93% 7.32% 25.00% 7.32% Banks 3391.90 -0.04% -0.84% 6.16% 22.03% 6.16% Gold Index 8433.50 4.02% 5.75% 14.63% 14.47% 14.63% Metals & Mining 5335.30 2.07% -2.72% -3.88% -17.49% -3.88%

The World

Index 24 Aug 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8327.78 0.20% -0.48% 2.00% 7.69% 2.00% DAX30 18633.10 1.70% 0.67% 2.18% 11.23% 2.18% Hang Seng 17612.10 1.04% 1.54% -0.60% 3.31% -0.60% Nikkei 225 38364.27 0.79% -1.89% -3.08% 14.64% -3.08% DJIA 41175.08 1.27% 0.81% 5.26% 9.25% 5.26% S&P500 5634.61 1.45% 2.03% 3.19% 18.13% 3.19% Nasdaq Comp 17877.79 1.40% 1.58% 0.82% 19.10% 0.82%

Metals & Minerals

Index 24 Aug 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 2520.10 1.04% 2.61% 7.79% 23.26% 7.79% Silver (oz) 28.98 2.01% 1.58% -0.92% 18.87% -0.92% Copper (lb) 4.1383 -0.08% 1.13% -4.50% 8.67% -4.50% Aluminium (lb) 1.1124 4.83% 10.50% -1.08% 14.41% -1.08% Nickel (lb) 7.4637 1.52% 3.12% -4.04% 0.36% -4.04% Zinc (lb) 1.2874 2.69% 7.83% -2.92% 14.48% -2.92% Uranium (lb) weekly 81. -0.61% -1.22% -2.70% -5.81% -2.70% Iron Ore (t) 98.19 -0.37% -7.59% -7.81% -28.97% -7.81%

Energy

Index 24 Aug 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 72.97 -6.57% -3.03% -10.86% -1.14% -10.86% Brent Crude 77.15 -4.66% -1.77% -9.70% -2.66% -9.70%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms