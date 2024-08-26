ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 26-08-24

Daily Market Reports | Aug 26 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.170 17.00% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 3.820 -23.75% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.250 13.64% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.980 -17.74% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.250 13.64% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.310 -10.27% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.100 12.24% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.027 -10.00% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.490 11.86% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.180 -10.00% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 10.880 11.82% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 5.150 -6.87% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.850 11.75% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.490 -4.60% CNU – CHORUS LIMITED 7.980 9.92% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.105 -4.55% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.810 9.82% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.740 -4.40% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 9.470 9.61% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 30.410 -4.28% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.470 9.29% MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED 1.180 -4.07% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.420 9.14% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.270 -3.57% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 3.130 7.56% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.135 -3.57% GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.660 6.45% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 4.390 -3.52% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.295 5.36% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 3.510 -3.31% LTM – ARCADIUM LITHIUM PLC 4.210 5.25% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.165 -2.94% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 54.350 5.09% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.020 -2.90% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 5.570 5.09% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.350 -2.88% ABG – ABACUS GROUP 1.185 4.87% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.265 -2.69% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 23.100 4.38% EVT – EVT LIMITED 10.740 -2.63%

