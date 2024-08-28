ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-08-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.380 13.88% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.480 -15.04% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.270 10.20% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 15.700 -10.95% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.150 7.14% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 6.350 -9.29% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.460 6.98% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 3.810 -6.16% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 2.690 5.91% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.235 -6.00% RMD – RESMED INC 35.450 5.57% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 18.790 -5.91% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.310 5.08% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 10.130 -5.86% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 15.160 4.70% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.930 -5.85% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 20.050 3.72% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.190 -5.18% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 7.020 3.39% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.460 -5.15% WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 36.620 3.27% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.190 -5.00% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 7.780 3.05% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.100 -4.76% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.370 2.60% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.205 -4.65% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 5.120 2.40% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 0.850 -4.49% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 5.160 2.38% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 4.920 -4.47% GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.670 2.29% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.400 -4.44% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 8.700 2.23% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 8.600 -4.44% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 8.310 2.09% RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 43.890 -4.42% GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA 2.450 2.08% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 3.310 -4.34% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 33.050 2.04% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 17.050 -4.32%

