ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-08-24

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.030 15.38% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.060 -20.30% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.430 15.17% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.900 -12.95% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 15.410 10.86% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.320 -12.33% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.910 9.40% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.135 -10.00% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 4.660 9.39% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.280 -9.68% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.059 9.26% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.180 -9.17% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 0.900 7.14% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 3.670 -8.71% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 0.905 6.47% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.780 -8.25% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.090 6.23% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 40.610 -8.08% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.035 5.61% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.250 -7.41% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.200 5.26% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.575 -7.35% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.200 4.27% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.220 -6.38% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 5.130 3.85% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 81.800 -5.98% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 3.420 3.32% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.725 -5.84% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.165 3.13% WEB – WEBJET LIMITED 7.800 -5.57% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 16.000 3.09% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.825 -5.44% PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED 5.980 2.57% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.070 -5.31% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 6.510 2.52% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 8.840 -5.25% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.080 2.46% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.460 -5.15% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.860 2.39% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.060 -4.93%

