ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-08-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.030
|15.38%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|1.060
|-20.30%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|2.430
|15.17%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|3.900
|-12.95%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|15.410
|10.86%
|RED – RED 5 LIMITED
|0.320
|-12.33%
|ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED
|2.910
|9.40%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.135
|-10.00%
|BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED
|4.660
|9.39%
|WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.280
|-9.68%
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.059
|9.26%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|2.180
|-9.17%
|OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED
|0.900
|7.14%
|KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED
|3.670
|-8.71%
|CXL – CALIX LIMITED
|0.905
|6.47%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|2.780
|-8.25%
|AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
|4.090
|6.23%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|40.610
|-8.08%
|PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|1.035
|5.61%
|SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.250
|-7.41%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.200
|5.26%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.575
|-7.35%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.200
|4.27%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.220
|-6.38%
|REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|5.130
|3.85%
|MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
|81.800
|-5.98%
|SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
|3.420
|3.32%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.725
|-5.84%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.165
|3.13%
|WEB – WEBJET LIMITED
|7.800
|-5.57%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|16.000
|3.09%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|1.825
|-5.44%
|PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED
|5.980
|2.57%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.070
|-5.31%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|6.510
|2.52%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|8.840
|-5.25%
|AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED
|2.080
|2.46%
|PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC
|0.460
|-5.15%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.860
|2.39%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.060
|-4.93%
