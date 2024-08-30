Empowering Tomorrow: Manhattan Associates Unveils Industry-First Innovations at APAC Exchange 2024

PR NewsWire | 9:45 AM

Cutting-edge innovations in supply chain planning and generative AI took centre stage at annual Manhattan Exchange event

SYDNEY, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH), a leading provider of supply chain and omnichannel management software, hosted its 10th APAC Exchange Conference at the Grand Hyatt in Melbourne. This premier event attracted over 200 representatives from the retail, logistics, and supply chain sectors, offering an unparalleled platform to explore the latest advancements and strategies shaping the industry.

The conference, themed "Make the Impossible, Possible," immersed attendees in discussions on supply chain innovation, customer engagement, unified commerce, and automation. Sessions highlighted how emerging technologies are empowering businesses to meet consumer demands for faster and more flexible fulfillment and more personalised shopping experiences.

Continuing its legacy of industry leadership and technological innovation, Manhattan Associates introduced two groundbreaking solutions at the event: the Manhattan Active® Supply Chain Planning Solution and Manhattan Active® Maven.

The Manhattan Active Supply Chain Planning Solution, the industry’s first unified business planning platform, enables bi-directional collaboration between supply chain planning and execution systems. This allows planners to evaluate all operational factors in real-time and align systems, inventory, and resources with a common business objective.

In addition, Manhattan Associates unveiled Manhattan Active Maven, a specialised Generative AI (GenAI) solution designed specifically for customer service. Alongside Manhattan Assist, this innovation integrates cutting-edge GenAI capabilities into all Manhattan Active solutions, setting a new standard for customer service excellence.

Raghav Sibal, managing director for Australia and New Zealand at Manhattan Associates, stated, "Hosting the APAC Exchange Conference allowed us to showcase innovations that truly redefine what’s possible in supply chain management. With the introduction of these groundbreaking solutions, we’re not just closing gaps in supply chain intelligence – we’re setting new benchmarks for efficiency and innovation that will drive the industry forward."

Sibal added, "Attendees had the unique opportunity to explore and interact with our Omni solutions at the Exchange Pop-Up Store, offering a firsthand look at the technologies shaping the future of retail and supply chain management."

A key highlight of the conference was the insightful presentations from prominent customer speakers, including Matt Hassall, General Manager of Omni Fulfillment at Super Retail Group; Olivia Vincent, Supply Chain Director at L’Oréal; and David Brennan, General Manager of Supply Chain at Chemist Warehouse.

For more information about Manhattan Associates, visit https://www.manh.com/en-au. Receive up-to-date product, customer and partner news directly from Manhattan Associates on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES



Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds, and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfilment centre, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms