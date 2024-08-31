The Market In Numbers – 31 Aug 2024

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 31 Aug 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 12447.680 -0.66% 0.34% 6.23% 5.75% 6.23% All Ordinaries 8316.70 0.82% -0.04% 3.78% 6.22% 3.78% S&P ASX 200 8091.90 0.85% 0.00% 4.18% 6.60% 4.18% S&P ASX 300 8024.10 0.86% -0.02% 4.10% 6.48% 4.10% Communication Services 1616.50 -0.16% 2.28% 7.68% 1.78% 7.68% Consumer Discretionary 3811.60 -1.47% -0.49% 8.55% 17.63% 8.55% Consumer Staples 12848.50 -0.56% 0.01% 3.80% 4.37% 3.80% Energy 9322.20 1.13% -6.73% -7.07% -12.24% -7.07% Financials 8225.50 2.15% 1.09% 7.42% 22.43% 7.42% Health Care 45822.50 -0.56% -1.08% 3.54% 8.22% 3.54% Industrials 7449.50 1.09% 3.52% 9.37% 8.50% 9.37% Info Technology 2531.10 -1.66% 7.86% 8.10% 38.09% 8.10% Materials 16499.60 0.68% -2.14% -2.24% -15.34% -2.24% Real Estate 3804.40 2.17% 0.15% 6.77% 13.64% 6.77% Utilities 8868.90 -0.04% -1.68% -4.48% 8.43% -4.48% A-REITs 1735.70 2.21% 0.07% 6.86% 15.53% 6.86% All Technology Index 3358.80 -0.26% 5.66% 7.04% 24.68% 7.04% Banks 3488.70 2.85% 1.99% 9.19% 25.52% 9.19% Gold Index 8496.20 0.74% 6.54% 15.48% 15.32% 15.48% Metals & Mining 5355.80 0.38% -2.35% -3.51% -17.18% -3.51%

The World

Index 31 Aug 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8376.63 0.59% 0.10% 2.60% 8.32% 2.60% DAX30 18906.92 1.47% 2.15% 3.68% 12.87% 3.68% Hang Seng 17989.07 2.14% 3.72% 1.53% 5.52% 1.53% Nikkei 225 38647.75 0.74% -1.16% -2.36% 15.49% -2.36% DJIA 41563.08 0.94% 1.76% 6.25% 10.28% 6.25% S&P500 5648.40 0.24% 2.28% 3.44% 18.42% 3.44% Nasdaq Comp 17713.63 -0.92% 0.65% -0.11% 18.00% -0.11%

Metals & Minerals

Index 31 Aug 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 2554.30 1.36% 4.00% 9.25% 24.94% 9.25% Silver (oz) 29.83 2.93% 4.56% 1.98% 22.35% 1.98% Copper (lb) 4.2095 1.72% 2.87% -2.86% 10.54% -2.86% Aluminium (lb) 1.1119 -0.04% 10.45% -1.12% 14.36% -1.12% Nickel (lb) 7.6599 2.63% 5.83% -1.52% 3.00% -1.52% Zinc (lb) 1.2987 0.88% 8.78% -2.07% 15.48% -2.07% Uranium (lb) weekly 81. 0.00% -1.22% -2.70% -5.81% -2.70% Iron Ore (t) 98.63 0.45% -7.17% -7.40% -28.65% -7.40%

Energy

Index 31 Aug 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 76.03 4.19% 1.04% -7.12% 3.01% -7.12% Brent Crude 78.95 2.33% 0.52% -7.60% -0.39% -7.60%









