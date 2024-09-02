ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-09-24

Daily Market Reports | Sep 02 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice.

Company Price Change Company Price Change CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.405 33.81% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.040 -11.30% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.068 9.68% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.265 -10.17% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.470 8.05% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.150 -9.09% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 8.440 5.37% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.315 -7.35% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.220 5.21% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.470 -7.18% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.205 5.13% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.830 -6.91% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.750 4.79% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.215 -6.52% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 3.140 4.67% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 0.900 -6.25% MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED 3.990 3.37% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 79.300 -6.21% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.210 3.19% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.035 -5.48% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.290 3.15% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.710 -5.33% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 32.050 3.09% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 207.440 -5.28% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.420 3.06% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 2.690 -4.95% GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.690 2.99% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 2.510 -4.92% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.060 2.91% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.415 -4.60% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 10.730 2.78% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.840 -4.38% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 1.295 2.78% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.140 -4.20% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 14.180 2.75% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.300 -4.17% ANN – ANSELL LIMITED 30.650 2.75% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.730 -3.87% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.910 2.69% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.026 -3.70%

