Salestrekker 2.0 goes live as the mortgage industry’s first single lending, origination and CRM platform

SYDNEY, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — After a two-and-a-half-year development program and an investment of over 80,000 development hours, Salestrekker 2.0, Australia’s first combined lending, origination, and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform for the mortgage industry, is now live. Australia’s most advanced broker software solution is also launching several new products designed to benefit existing and new Salestrekker users, plus an innovative offering for lenders wishing to integrate into the Salestrekker platform for the first time.

Implemented via its aggregator partner network, Salestrekker 2.0 is a premium offering that gives brokers and lenders new tools to navigate an Open Banking and data-dominated lending era.

What’s New:

Salestrekker 2.0 industry’s first combined lending, origination and CRM platform

industry’s first combined lending, origination and CRM platform Salestrekker Premium and Salestrekker Bundle provide value-added benefits for existing Salestrekker brokers to generate new business, accelerate lead conversion and improve productivity and compliance.

and provide value-added benefits for existing Salestrekker brokers to generate new business, accelerate lead conversion and improve productivity and compliance. Salestrekker Spark for maximum borrowing, policy research and lead generation for non-Salestrekker brokers

for maximum borrowing, policy research and lead generation for non-Salestrekker brokers Salestrekker Lightning for improved lender-broker engagement and productivity within Salestrekker CRM

Changing Australia’s Lending Landscape Forever

Salestrekker 2.0 and its additional solutions will protect and grow broker market share. Designed by tech innovator Dalibor Ivkovic and Salestrekker’s 50-strong development team, Salestrekker 2.0 meets his vision for an end-to-end mobile origination platform – helping brokers create loans from any device.

"Salestrekker 2.0 offers supercharged automation, Quick tools, and deal scenarios as well as exceptional task functionality. Our goal is to make it easier than ever for a finance broker to diversify from mortgages to new asset and commercial financing," Dalibor outlined.

The Salestrekker Policy tool now provides lender policy insight at the time the broker enters a loan application in Salestrekker or when the broker uses Quick Tools.

Dalibor explained that Salestrekker 2.0 now automates client relationships beyond mortgages to include highly profitable commercial, personal and asset finance deals, providing a wider range of competitive options for everyday Australians and industry players.

Salestrekker 2.0 is also on the pathway for participation in the Consumer Data Right Open Banking data collection protocol.

