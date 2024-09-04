Arcadium Lithium Publishes 2023 Sustainability Report

PR NewsWire | Sep 04 2024

PHILADELPHIA and PERTH, Australia, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE: ALTM, ASX: LTM, "Arcadium Lithium") today published its 2023 Sustainability Report detailing the sustainability performance of its legacy entities Allkem Limited ("Allkem") and Livent Corporation ("Livent") in calendar year 2023.

Paul Graves, president and chief executive officer, commented: "We are pleased to issue our first sustainability report as Arcadium Lithium following the merger of Allkem and Livent earlier this year. Arcadium Lithium brings together two companies with industry-leading sustainability profiles. This transition year report describes our efforts to integrate our sustainability programs and establish a framework that can guide our efforts going forward."

Graves continued, "We remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing progress in those sustainability areas that align with our stakeholders’ priorities and support our mission to safely and responsibly harness the power of lithium to improve lives and accelerate the transition to a clean energy future. We will present the new sustainability strategy and goals for Arcadium Lithium in subsequent disclosures. Our future sustainability reports will also present integrated ESG metrics for the combined company."

The Arcadium Lithium 2023 Sustainability Report was developed with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards, and the recommendations outlined by the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) which have now been incorporated within the IFRS S2 Standard.

Key 2023 Allkem ESG metrics in the report were reviewed and assured by EY Argentina, and key 2023 Livent ESG metrics were reviewed and assured by ERM Certification and Verification Services (ERM CVS).

To view the full Arcadium Lithium 2023 Sustainability Report and an executive summary, visit arcadiumlithium.com/sustainability. The report will be made available in multiple languages.

Arcadium Lithium Contacts

Investors:

Daniel Rosen +1 215 299 6208

daniel.rosen@arcadiumlithium.com

Phoebe Lee +61 413 557 780

phoebe.lee@arcadiumlithium.com

Media:

Karen Vizental +54 9 114 414 4702

karen.vizental@arcadiumlithium.com

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium is a leading global lithium chemicals producer committed to safely and responsibly harnessing the power of lithium to improve people’s lives and accelerate the transition to a clean energy future. We collaborate with our customers to drive innovation and power a more sustainable world in which lithium enables exciting possibilities for renewable energy, electric transportation and modern life. Arcadium Lithium is vertically integrated, with industry-leading capabilities across lithium extraction processes, including hard-rock mining, conventional brine extraction and direct lithium extraction (DLE), and in lithium chemicals manufacturing for high performance applications. We have operations around the world, with facilities and projects in Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, please visit us at www.ArcadiumLithium.com.

Important Information and Legal Disclaimer:

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, we have identified forward-looking statements by such words or phrases as "will likely result," "is confident that," "expect," "expects," "should," "could," "may," "will continue to," "believe," "believes," "anticipates," "predicts," "forecasts," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "intends" or similar expressions identifying "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the negative of those words and phrases. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for Arcadium Lithium based on currently available information. There are important factors that could cause Arcadium Lithium’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the supply and demand in the market for our products as well as pricing for lithium and high-performance lithium compounds; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the integration of the businesses of Livent and Allkem or of any future acquisitions; our ability to acquire or develop additional reserves that are economically viable; the existence, availability and profitability of mineral resources and mineral and ore reserves; the success of our production expansion efforts, research and development efforts and the development of our facilities; our ability to retain existing customers; the competition that we face in our business; the development and adoption of new battery technologies; additional funding or capital that may be required for our operations and expansion plans; political, financial and operational risks that our lithium extraction and production operations, particularly in Argentina, expose us to; physical and other risks that our operations and suppliers are subject to; our ability to satisfy customer qualification processes or customer or government quality standards; global economic conditions, including inflation, fluctuations in the price of energy and certain raw materials; the ability of our joint ventures, affiliated entities and contract manufacturers to operate according to their business plans and to fulfill their obligations; severe weather events and the effects of climate change; extensive and dynamic environmental and other laws and regulations; our ability to obtain and comply with required licenses, permits and other approvals; and other factors described under the caption entitled "Risk Factors" in Arcadium Lithium’s 2023 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 29, 2024, as well as Arcadium Lithium’s other SEC filings and public communications. Although Arcadium Lithium believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Arcadium Lithium cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither Arcadium Lithium nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Arcadium Lithium is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this news release to conform its prior statements to actual results or revised expectations.

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2310012/Arcadium_Lithium_Horizontal_Logo.jpg?p=medium600

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms