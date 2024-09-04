ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-09-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change ORA – ORORA LIMITED 2.680 7.20% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.355 -12.01% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.170 6.25% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.385 -11.49% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.440 5.85% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 1.990 -9.13% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.040 4.00% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.980 -8.84% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.440 3.30% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.100 -8.71% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 4.370 3.07% FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 16.200 -8.47% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.350 2.62% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.570 -7.65% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.370 2.22% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.255 -7.27% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 0.925 2.21% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 8.650 -7.09% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 5.120 1.99% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 3.860 -6.99% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 3.320 1.53% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.210 -6.67% WEB – WEBJET LIMITED 7.630 1.46% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.995 -6.57% AIA – AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED 6.920 1.32% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 8.150 -6.54% CNU – CHORUS LIMITED 7.920 1.28% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 1.970 -6.19% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 16.250 1.18% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.580 -6.18% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.500 0.90% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.595 -6.18% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.610 0.77% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.610 -6.15% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.320 0.76% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.750 -6.14% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 6.760 0.75% LTM – ARCADIUM LITHIUM PLC 3.570 -6.05% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 7.770 0.65% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.094 -6.00%

