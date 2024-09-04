LRQA enhances sustainability leadership as a supporting partner at the 2024 Impact X Summit in Melbourne

PR NewsWire | 12:00 PM

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – LRQA recently demonstrated its dedication to advancing sustainable business practices by participating as a supporting partner in the renowned Impact X Summit in Melbourne. Known for convening leaders in sustainability, innovation, and finance, this event provided LRQA with an invaluable platform to engage with key industry stakeholders and spotlight its innovative EiQ platform.



The summit, centred around effective strategies for tackling climate change and sustainability challenges, offered a diverse range of discussions and workshops. A standout session was ‘How companies are responding to climate-related financial disclosure in Australia,’ where JP Stevenson, Head of Market Development for EiQ at LRQA, served as a panellist.

JP shared his expertise on the evolving landscape of climate-related financial disclosure, highlighting the critical role of transparency and accountability in corporate reporting. His contributions emphasized LRQA’s commitment to steering businesses toward more sustainable practices through the advanced capabilities of the EiQ platform.

Reflecting on the summit, JP Stevenson remarked, "Engaging in events like the Impact X Summit is vital for us at LRQA, as it allows us to both share our knowledge and gain insights into the shifting needs of our clients. The EiQ platform represents a significant leap forward in sustainability reporting, offering businesses a sophisticated solution to meet the growing demands of climate-related financial disclosures. We are excited to collaborate with industry leaders and continue our mission of fostering sustainable growth."

LRQA’s participation in the Impact X Summit in Melbourne highlights its global commitment to sustainability. Collaborating with industry leaders, LRQA is driving innovative solutions to help businesses meet their sustainability goals. As transparency demands grow, LRQA’s EiQ platform is set to shape the future of ESG data management and climate-related disclosures.

