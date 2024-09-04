PR NewsWire | 11:12 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Shiperoo, the innovative brainchild of supply chain tech entrepreneurs Nishan Wijemanne and Rizan Mawzoon, has announced a transformative AUD 30 million investment into high-end automation and strategic urban fulfilment locations across Australia and New Zealand.



Shiperoo Pioneers Tech-led Retail Returns and Fulfilment with AUD 30 Million Investment in Robotic Automated Facilities in Australia and New Zealand

This visionary venture is reshaping the retail returns and fulfilment landscape, fuelled by a tech-first approach and a commitment to same-day shipping readiness.

Shiperoo is setting the stage for an automated, seamless retail experience with its state-of-the-art facilities with custom-designed robotic automation systems allowing for high-density storage and fulfilment space.

The expansion plans include multiple locations across Australia and New Zealand, showcasing the company’s dedication to elevating fulfilment standards and boosting the circular economy.

Tackling a multi-billion-dollar challenge

The founders bring more than 30 years of industry experience and innovation, having previously revolutionised Australia’s supply chain by introducing Autonomous Mobile Robots to many retail operations. They now aim to transcend traditional third-party logistics, tackling head-on the multi-billion-dollar challenge of retail returns, an issue intensified by the e-commerce boom.

Expanding experience and footprint

The advisory board, consisting of John King (outgoing CEO of Myer), Glenn Keast (Former COO of Cotton On Group) and Paul Greenberg (Online Retail Entrepreneur and founder of NORA), brings a wealth of experience and a robust support system to the Shiperoo family.

Full visibility and analytics on returns

Shiperoo’s cutting-edge facilities will be designed with an all-encompassing tech stack consisting of robotics and the company’s proprietary software that will facilitate rapid, same-day shipment readiness. It will also manage end-to-end returns, providing retailers with a holistic returns service from receipt of the returns through to order validation, quality checks and instant decisions on resale, restock or recycle. All with have full visibility and analytics for retailers, who can use the data to monitor returns trends and improve their products and stock management.

Wijemanne and Mawzoon remain steadfast in their belief that Shiperoo’s robust model is not merely an answer to the pressing challenges of today’s retail landscape but is also laying the groundwork for sustainable growth. Shiperoo is set to make a formidable impact on reverse logistics and the circular economy by tackling returns with a comprehensive tech-led solution for retailers. In addition, it promises to offer automated multichannel fulfilment that is not only speedy but also strategically located close to urban hubs, revolutionising the industry’s approach to logistics and customer satisfaction.

Additional comments from Shiperoo:

Co-Founder Nishan Wijemanne:

"Shiperoo was born from the desire to turn the dream of efficient, cost-effective returns management into a reality.

"Our investment in Australia and New Zealand is just the beginning of our journey to become the cornerstone of tech-led retail returns and multichannel fulfilment powering efficiencies and cost-savings for both physical retailers and e-commerce retailers."

Co-Founder Rizan Mawzoon:

"Our proprietary AI-powered software and state-of-the-art automation are designed to revolutionise the fulfilment journey, offering unparalleled efficiency, visibility and data analysis to our retail customers."

Non-Executive Board Member Paul Greenberg:

"The e-commerce landscape has been in dire need of a solution like Shiperoo. The cutting-edge approach is what sets them apart.

"Shiperoo’s founders are esteemed solution providers, highly regarded by the retail and logistics community. I’m confident they’ll continue to innovate, particularly in sustainable logistics practices and the often-overlooked opportunity that is returns management."

About Shiperoo

Shiperoo is a visionary tech-led company transforming the landscape of retail returns and multichannel fulfilment in Australia and New Zealand. Founded by industry experts Nishan Wijemanne and Rizan Mawzoon, Shiperoo leverages decades of supply chain innovation to provide same-day, ready-to-ship solutions and cutting-edge, end-to-end returns management for retailers. With a significant AUD 30 million investment in advanced automation and strategically located urban facilities, Shiperoo is poised to meet the rapid delivery demands of both e-commerce and physical retail sectors.

The company’s proprietary AI-powered software and state-of-the-art automation systems, provide retailers with unparalleled visibility, data analysis and transparency. Shiperoo’s commitment to the circular economy and sustainable logistics practices sets it apart as a leader in tackling the challenges of retail returns. Shiperoo is not just redefining 3PL services, but is also reimagining the future of logistics and fulfilment to be more efficient, responsive and environmentally conscious.

For more information on Shiperoo, visit shiperoo.com

For media enquiries , contact: Rachita Naik, Chief Marketing Officer, Shiperoo

E: rachita@shiperoo.com M: +61 423 431 894



