Urgent action needed to halt regression in Australia’s road safety record: New global report identifies three levers for change

SYDNEY, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Unpopular but effective road safety solutions such as speed management initiatives are urgently needed if Australia and other countries are to halve road fatalities by 2030, according to industry insights contained in a global road safety report released today.

In the three years since Australia aligned its road safety strategy to the United Nations’ global 2021-2030 action plan, the number of Australians killed in road crashes has increased, not declined.

Concerned by this regression, global professional services company GHD undertook a wide-ranging review of the international road safety landscape, which revealed other countries are also grappling with the same challenge.

GHD’s Road Safety Insights for Future Generations report is based on policy reviews, case studies and interviews with senior leaders from transport agencies and governments in Australia, Canada, the UK, New Zealand and the USA. The report identified three common and critical levers for improvement as speed management; funding access and allocation; and political leadership and community support.

GHD Technical Director Road and Civil Infrastructure Adam Wilmot said Australia’s road safety record could be turned around and lives saved, with speed management identified as the fastest and most cost-effective lever to pull first.

"The Welsh Government made the courageous but controversial move to change speed limits in built-up areas from 48 km/h (30 mph) to 32 km/h (20 mph) in late 2023," Mr Wilmot said.

"Early data shows a material reduction in collisions and casualties in Wales in the first quarter of 2024, with the number of injuries on roads with 20 mph and 30 mph speed limits 19 per cent lower than in the previous quarter and 26 per cent lower than in the same quarter in 2023," he said.

"Shifting mindsets and attitudes is critical. We cannot succeed in achieving the ultimate Vision Zero goal of no road fatalities without committed leadership, collaboration and community support, as well as funding targeted to the riskiest parts of our road safety system.

"The transport experts we spoke to told us that increased investment in road safety infrastructure upgrades, data analytics, innovative designs and following through on proven strategies and policies are essential for achieving road safety targets, with local governments also emphasising community engagement."

Mr Wilmot said GHD hopes its report – Road Safety Insights for Future Generations — will encourage greater international collaboration and innovation in the significant road safety efforts already underway.

GHD has shared a copy of its report with national, state and regional transport authorities as well as local municipal governments and Roads Australia.

