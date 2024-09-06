ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 06-09-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.190 11.76% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.200 -13.04%
PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.240 9.09% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.160 -11.11%
CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.465 8.12% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.045 -6.70%
SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.210 5.00% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.410 -6.59%
URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 6.180 3.52% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 5.770 -5.56%
INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.150 3.45% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.940 -5.53%
ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 2.790 3.33% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.380 -5.00%
CXL – CALIX LIMITED 0.910 2.82% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 8.330 -4.91%
RDX – REDOX LIMITED 3.060 2.68% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 30.650 -4.81%
TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.410 2.50% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.595 -4.80%
LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.210 2.44% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.086 -4.44%
CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 15.600 2.43% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 0.945 -4.06%
MQG – MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 225.170 2.37% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.450 -3.92%
PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.230 2.33% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 24.020 -3.92%
BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED 12.080 2.20% LTM – ARCADIUM LITHIUM PLC 3.440 -3.91%
IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 15.890 2.06% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.885 -3.80%
IPH – IPH LIMITED 6.190 1.98% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 8.520 -3.73%
MGR – MIRVAC GROUP 2.160 1.89% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.600 -3.70%
GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 2.180 1.87% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 7.960 -3.63%
SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 8.300 1.84% IGO – IGO LIMITED 5.080 -3.61%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 06-09-24

6:35 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 06-09-2024

4:05 PM - Australia
3
Next Week At A Glance – 9-13 Sep 2024

11:30 AM - Weekly Reports
4
IPD Group’s Future Remains Electrifying

11:13 AM - Small Caps
5
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 6 September 2024

11:00 AM - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
FranklinWH and AC Solar Warehouse Forge Strategic Alliance to Propel Solar and Energy Storage Solutions in Australia and New Zealand

Sep 02 2024 - PR NewsWire
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 13-08-2024

Aug 13 2024 - Australia
3
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 15-08-2024

Aug 15 2024 - Australia
4
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 23-08-2024

Aug 23 2024 - Australia
5
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 20-08-2024

Aug 20 2024 - Australia
6
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 21-08-2024

Aug 21 2024 - Australia