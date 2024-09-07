The Market In Numbers – 7 Sep 2024

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 07 Sep 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 12615.510 1.35% 1.35% 7.66% 7.18% 7.66% All Ordinaries 8214.80 -1.23% -1.23% 2.51% 4.92% 2.51% S&P ASX 200 8013.40 -0.97% -0.97% 3.17% 5.57% 3.17% S&P ASX 300 7942.70 -1.01% -1.01% 3.04% 5.40% 3.04% Communication Services 1591.80 -1.53% -1.53% 6.04% 0.23% 6.04% Consumer Discretionary 3748.90 -1.64% -1.64% 6.76% 15.70% 6.76% Consumer Staples 12629.50 -1.70% -1.70% 2.03% 2.59% 2.03% Energy 8476.70 -9.07% -9.07% -15.50% -20.20% -15.50% Financials 8438.20 2.59% 2.59% 10.20% 25.60% 10.20% Health Care 45398.20 -0.93% -0.93% 2.58% 7.22% 2.58% Industrials 7436.00 -0.18% -0.18% 9.17% 8.30% 9.17% Info Technology 2557.00 1.02% 1.02% 9.20% 39.51% 9.20% Materials 15538.80 -5.82% -5.82% -7.94% -20.27% -7.94% Real Estate 3850.50 1.21% 1.21% 8.06% 15.02% 8.06% Utilities 8577.90 -3.28% -3.28% -7.62% 4.87% -7.62% A-REITs 1757.00 1.23% 1.23% 8.17% 16.95% 8.17% All Technology Index 3331.00 -0.83% -0.83% 6.15% 23.65% 6.15% Banks 3591.00 2.93% 2.93% 12.39% 29.20% 12.39% Gold Index 8083.00 -4.86% -4.86% 9.86% 9.71% 9.86% Metals & Mining 5006.30 -6.53% -6.53% -9.80% -22.58% -9.80%

The World

Index 07 Sep 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8181.47 -2.33% -2.33% 0.21% 5.80% 0.21% DAX30 18301.90 -3.20% -3.20% 0.36% 9.25% 0.36% Hang Seng 17444.30 -3.03% -3.03% -1.55% 2.33% -1.55% Nikkei 225 36391.47 -5.84% -5.84% -8.06% 8.75% -8.06% DJIA 40345.41 -2.93% -2.93% 3.14% 7.05% 3.14% S&P500 5408.42 -4.25% -4.25% -0.95% 13.39% -0.95% Nasdaq Comp 16690.83 -5.77% -5.77% -5.87% 11.19% -5.87%

Metals & Minerals

Index 07 Sep 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 2546.90 -0.29% -0.29% 8.94% 24.57% 8.94% Silver (oz) 29.17 -2.21% -2.21% -0.27% 19.65% -0.27% Copper (lb) 4.1405 -1.64% -1.64% -4.45% 8.73% -4.45% Aluminium (lb) 1.0715 -3.63% -3.63% -4.71% 10.20% -4.71% Nickel (lb) 7.2396 -5.49% -5.49% -6.92% -2.65% -6.92% Zinc (lb) 1.2298 -5.31% -5.31% -7.26% 9.35% -7.26% Uranium (lb) weekly 79. -2.47% -2.47% -5.11% -8.14% -5.11% Iron Ore (t) 91.30 -7.43% -7.43% -14.28% -33.95% -14.28%

Energy

Index 07 Sep 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 69.33 -8.81% -8.81% -15.31% -6.07% -15.31% Brent Crude 72.83 -7.75% -7.75% -14.76% -8.11% -14.76%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

