Australian Listed Real Estate Tables – 09-09-2024

Weekly Reports | Sep 09 2024

FNArena provides a weekly update of Australian listed real estate trusts (REIT) and property developers, current pricing yield and valuation data.

PDF file attached (logon required). Guide below.

Investors looking to diversify away from straight equity can invest in property as an alternative via direct investment, or by investing in units of listed or unlisted real estate investment trusts (REIT) or the shares of property developers.

Typically a REIT will purchase a number of similar properties, maintain those properties and collect rent from tenants, and pay a distribution (dividend) to the unit holder net of maintenance costs and management fees. REITs are primarily attractive to investors for their dividend yield but also offer capital upside on property value appreciation. The bulk of listed REITs fall into three property categories: office, being office blocks usually in a CBD; retail, being shops and shopping centres; and industrial, being warehouses, logistics centres and so forth. Other variations exist.

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-09-24

Sep 09 2024 - Daily Market Reports
2
The Drinks Are On Orora

Sep 09 2024 - Australia
3
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Sep 09, 2024

Sep 09 2024 - Daily Market Reports
4
Australian Listed Real Estate Tables – 09-09-2024

Sep 09 2024 - Weekly Reports
5
NextDC: Building A Generative AI Future 

Sep 09 2024 - Australia

Most Popular

1
FranklinWH and AC Solar Warehouse Forge Strategic Alliance to Propel Solar and Energy Storage Solutions in Australia and New Zealand

Sep 02 2024 - PR NewsWire
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 13-08-2024

Aug 13 2024 - Australia
3
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 23-08-2024

Aug 23 2024 - Australia
4
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 15-08-2024

Aug 15 2024 - Australia
5
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 20-08-2024

Aug 20 2024 - Australia
6
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 21-08-2024

Aug 21 2024 - Australia