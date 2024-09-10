ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-09-24

Daily Market Reports | Sep 10 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change CXL – CALIX LIMITED 1.095 21.67% SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED 5.320 -10.74% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.240 11.63% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.020 -9.09% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.097 7.78% 360 – LIFE360 INC 17.030 -8.14% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.380 6.73% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.350 -7.89% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.005 6.35% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.190 -5.00% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.255 6.25% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.155 -3.13% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.900 5.88% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.160 -3.03% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 8.860 5.85% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 10.030 -2.90% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.460 5.75% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.170 -2.86% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.470 5.11% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.200 -2.44% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.088 4.76% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.300 -2.39% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.050 4.59% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.685 -2.32% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.370 4.58% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.420 -2.29% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.580 4.45% IGO – IGO LIMITED 4.890 -2.20% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.995 4.19% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.520 -2.08% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 23.100 4.01% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.360 -2.07% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.905 3.43% FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 15.880 -1.98% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 18.150 3.42% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.240 -1.98% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 3.060 3.38% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.010 -1.94% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 3.830 3.23% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.110 -1.86%

